Mobile Speed Camera Deployed on BKE Sparks Debate on Road Safety and Enforcement Effectiveness

A mobile speed camera on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint has prompted widespread discussion among motorists about its impact on driving behavior, especially regarding speeding motorcycles and the enforcement of fines on foreign-registered vehicles. Observations and community reports indicate mixed compliance, while authorities emphasize the camera's role in accident prevention.

The deployment of a mobile speed camera along the Bukit Timah Expressway ( BKE ) towards Woodlands Checkpoint sparked extensive discussion across motoring communities on social media and chat groups starting Tuesday evening, June 16.

Motorists, particularly motorcyclists, reported its presence via navigation apps like Waze and shared dashcam footage showing frequent flashes from the device. Observations highlighted varying compliance, with many vehicles slowing down despite already being at or below the 90 km/h speed limit, though some motorcycles, both locally and foreign-registered, continued speeding. The camera's location is at the chevron markings where Turf Club Avenue merges into BKE, an area identified as accident-prone.

Over a one-hour period on Wednesday morning, a systematic observation by AsiaOne indicated that approximately 80% of vehicles reduced speed when passing the camera, yet certain motorcyclists persisted in high-speed maneuvers. The effectiveness of fines was debated, especially concerning foreign-registered vehicles that may evade penalties.

As of May 15, a joint statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Land Transport Authority announced that foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will be barred from applying for or renewing their permits, tightening enforcement beyond checkpoint denials. Mobile speed cameras, described in a Police Life publication from March 8, 2024, are deployable at short notice, transmit violation images wirelessly, and can be repositioned to accident-prone sites to shape behavior and enhance road safety.

These cameras complement other technologies such as average speed cameras, fixed speed cameras, police speed lasers, and red-light cameras with speed enforcement. The BKE stretch toward Woodlands Checkpoint has a history of accidents, with recurring advisories from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority about incidents causing congestion.

In response to a parliamentary query by MP Louis Chua on February 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs K Shanmugam confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Traffic Police are reviewing measures to improve safety in such high-risk areas





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mobile Speed Camera BKE Road Safety Speeding Fines Foreign Vehicles Motorcyclists Accident-Prone Enforcement Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ford Seeks US Authorization to Continue Selling China-Built Lincoln Nautilus Amid Software BanFord Motor Company is scrambling to obtain US government authorization to continue selling its China-built Lincoln Nautilus SUV, which has come under fire due to a ban on Chinese software in connected vehicles. The automaker has asked the US Commerce Department for approval, highlighting the complex licensing process that exposes the deep integration of the US auto industry with Chinese supply chains. The software ban, adopted in January 2025 under President Biden based on national security concerns, takes effect for model year 2027, while separate hardware restrictions start in 2030. Ford, which develops the Nautilus' software in the US but installs it in China, aims to secure authorization before importing 2027 model year vehicles. The situation underscores the industry's challenge in decoupling from China amid ongoing policy shifts under both the Biden and Trump administrations.

Read more »

Hong Kong Star Aaron Kwok Spotted in Singapore Amid Filming SpeculationHong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been seen at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill, and Resorts World Sentosa, leading to online speculation about a possible film project. Photos and videos from RedNote show the actor-singer with a camera crew and security, fueling rumors about his visit's purpose.

Read more »

Neighbour Dispute Escalates to Harassment and Physical Harm in Bedok NorthA 62‑year‑old Bedok North resident faces seven charges after removing a neighbour's CCTV camera, throwing a glass marble that caused injury, and repeatedly scattering yellow powder. The case underscores rising neighbour‑to‑neighbour hostility and the legal limits of so‑called pranks in Singapore.

Read more »