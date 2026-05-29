Modified Toys for Children with Disabilities

20 volunteer engineers from DSO National Laboratories modified over 70 off-the-shelf products to make them more accessible for children with physical and motor challenges.

Children with disabilities will now have more suitable toys to play with, after 20 volunteer engineers from DSO National Laboratories modified more than 70 off-the-shelf products for them.

Developed with Rainbow Centre, the project uses custom 3D-printed switches to help children with physical and motor challenges operate toys more easily. The switches can be printed and replaced on demand at about one-fifth the cost of commercial alternatives. Mr Wong Jit Chin, Principal Defence Research Engineer at DSO National Laboratories, shared more about the toy modifications and repurposing engineering skills for the community.

Children with disabilities often face challenges when interacting with toys due to their physical and motor limitations. The modified toys aim to bridge this gap by making playtime more accessible and enjoyable for them. The collaboration between DSO National Laboratories and Rainbow Centre has resulted in a unique solution that combines technology and social responsibility. The project not only provides children with disabilities with suitable toys but also raises awareness about the importance of inclusivity and accessibility.

The use of 3D-printed switches is a significant innovation in toy design, offering a cost-effective and sustainable solution. The project's success has sparked interest in similar initiatives, highlighting the potential for technology to drive positive change in society. By leveraging their expertise and resources, DSO National Laboratories and Rainbow Centre have made a meaningful impact on the lives of children with disabilities, paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible future





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DSO National Laboratories Rainbow Centre 3D-Printed Switches Toy Modifications Inclusivity And Accessibility

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