MOE Enhances Anti-Bullying Measures in Schools with Stricter Disciplinary Action and Reporting Platform

The Ministry of Education is strengthening anti-bullying measures in schools, introducing stricter disciplinary measures and a new reporting platform. This initiative follows a comprehensive review and consultations with various stakeholders, focusing on a multi-faceted approach to address bullying and promote a positive school environment.

The Ministry of Education ( MOE ) announced on Wednesday, April 15th, a comprehensive plan to strengthen anti-bullying measures in schools, aiming to create a safer and more supportive environment for students. The announcement followed a detailed review of existing practices and extensive consultations with educators, parents, students, and community members, involving over 2,000 participants since August 2025. The Education Minister, Desmond Lee, speaking at Teck Ghee Primary School, emphasized the multi-faceted approach, encompassing improvements to reporting channels, disciplinary processes, values education, school culture, and partnerships. This initiative reflects a deep commitment to addressing the complex issue of bullying and fostering a culture of empathy, respect, and responsibility within the educational system.

The core of this initiative lies in a four-pronged approach to address bullying in schools. These four areas cover enhancing values education, strengthening school culture and processes, increasing school and staff capacity, and strengthening school-home-community partnerships. This plan also underscores the importance of a holistic approach, which encompasses the well-being of both victims and perpetrators. The MOE seeks to ensure that children involved in bullying incidents, whether as victims or as those who engage in bullying behaviours, are reintegrated back into the classroom. There is also an emphasis on supporting their development and personal growth. The MOE is dedicated to ensuring that schools have the resources they need to assist teachers and the children.

One of the key components of the enhanced anti-bullying strategy is the introduction of a new online reporting platform scheduled for launch in 2027. This platform will provide students, parents, and members of the public with an accessible and confidential channel to report incidents of hurtful behaviour and bullying, thereby facilitating early intervention and providing additional avenues for help-seeking. Schools will also receive increased resources, including additional social workers and support from social service agencies, to assist teachers in managing bullying incidents effectively. Furthermore, needs-based funding will be allocated to schools to secure manpower support for parent engagement and liaison, recognizing the crucial role that families play in shaping children's behaviour and attitudes.

The review also highlighted the necessity for stricter disciplinary measures to deter bullying and ensure accountability. First-time offenders may face consequences such as detention, suspension, cane strokes, and grade adjustments, with the severity of the penalties escalating based on the nature of the offence. The MOE is determined to make sure that the children understand the severity of their actions. The penalties that are going to be implemented can be seen as a sign of this. Serious offences will warrant more severe punishments. The objective is to make sure that the schools take the responsibility to address the issue of bullying and prevent it. This will create a safer environment for children. The MOE's approach acknowledges the need for both corrective and rehabilitative measures.

Principal Rezia Rahumathullah of Teck Ghee Primary School emphasized the importance of building strong relationships among students and supporting their development, highlighting the significance of involving parents in the disciplinary process from the outset. In addition, the principal explained that it is very important that students who are involved in bullying are reintegrated back into the classroom. The CCE framework and school-based programs aim to boost the students' social-emotional learning, and strengthen communication skills. Audrey Ng, a Primary 6 pupil, shared her thoughts on the effectiveness of the CCE programs, and the idea of implementing stricter punishments. She proposed that the bullies reflect on their behaviour so that they can understand what they have done. She also thinks that they are not entirely to blame, but that the behaviour may be a result of the issues in their lives. The CCE classes also helped students to build their confidence. These initiatives seek to complement the disciplinary measures by fostering empathy, promoting positive social interactions, and equipping students with the skills and knowledge to navigate conflict constructively. The MOE is determined to address bullying on all fronts





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