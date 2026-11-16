SFA lifts Deli Hub Catering suspension after gastroenteritis cases at two MOE kindergartens

Deli Hub Catering can resume operations at 30B Quality Road after complying with SFA measures following gastroenteritis cases affecting 53 people at two MOE kindergartens.

Deli Hub Catering has had its suspension lifted by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the agency said on Monday, Nov 16. The caterer can resume food business operations at 30B Quality Road after complying with SFA's stipulated measures.

Deli Hub Catering Suspension Lifted After Gastroenteritis Outbreak

The suspension took effect on Oct 27 after two incidents of gastroenteritis were reported at MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale in Sengkang and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang in Tampines. The Springdale kindergarten is located in Anchorvale Link, while the Gongshang kindergarten is in Tampines Street 42. According to the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and SFA, a total of 51 pupils and two employees developed gastroenteritis symptoms.

Also read Explainer: 5 facts about APEC with Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend

The affected people fell ill between Oct 21 and 23 after consuming food supplied by the company at the two kindergartens. None of those affected were hospitalised. They sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment. Gastroenteritis is a medical condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed.

Advertisement

It is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning, and symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and vomiting. During the suspension, Deli Hub Catering cleaned and sanitised its premises, equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors. Its food workers and food hygiene officers reattended and passed relevant accreditation courses. Food workers passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, while food hygiene officers passed Level 3 of the same course.

SFA said Deli Hub Catering had cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors. Following the lifting of the suspension, SFA said it will continue to place Deli Hub Catering Pte Ltd's food business operations under close surveillance to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements.

SFA Reviewing Investigation Findings On Gastroenteritis Cases

The agency added that it is reviewing the findings of investigations into the gastroenteritis cases and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators found to have violated the Sale of Food Act. Offenders face fines of up to S$5,000 (US$3,880), and up to S$100 for every day or part thereof that they continue offending after being convicted. SFA said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action if violations are found.

Advertisement

In its statement, SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times. Food safety is a joint responsibility, SFA said, reiterating its reminder to food operators to observe good food safety and personal hygiene practices at all times. The agency advised members of the public to report poor hygiene practices in food establishments via its online feedback form.

Members of the public who encounter poor food safety practices in food businesses are advised not to patronise them and to report them to SFA. SFA also reminded the public to practise good personal hygiene to prevent the spread of infections, including washing their hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet.

SFA Reminds Public On Good Personal Hygiene Practices

People should also cover their mouths and noses with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, dispose of used tissues immediately, and avoid sharing food, drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes or towels with others. In 2023, SFA said inspections had uncovered several hygiene lapses, including a dirty freezer, unclean food preparation containers and empty paper towel dispensers.

In separate cases, Stamford Catering Services was fined S$8,000 after dozens fell ill in 2024 and 2025, while caterer Gourmetz was fined S$13,000 and warned over breaches linked to a River Valley gastroenteritis incident in which 21 people fell ill.