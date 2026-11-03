MOH Guidelines on Youth Mental Health Consent

Minister Ong Ye Kung confirms MOH is drafting guidelines to protect youth mental health confidentiality, addressing fears of immediate parental notification and employment discrimination.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung addressed significant concerns regarding youth mental health accessibility during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. He emphasized that young individuals seeking psychological support should not face the immediate fear that their parents will be notified about their consultation. This statement was made in response to questions raised by East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan regarding existing policy gaps for both youths and adults accessing mental health services.

Confidentiality Barriers For Young Patients

Ong Ye Kung acknowledged that the reluctance of young people to seek help often stems from anxiety over early parental involvement. He stated that while youths genuinely desire recovery, they are frequently deterred by the uncertainty of who will be informed first. The minister noted that current practices regarding parental consent lack uniformity across various institutions, including schools, community service organizations, hospitals, and private clinics.

Also read German Politicians Condemn Violence at Youth-Led Cost of Living Protests

Developing New Ministry Of Health Rules

The Ministry of Health is currently developing specific guidelines to clarify when parental consent is required for minors seeking mental health assistance. Ong Ye Kung highlighted that some mental health practitioners advocate for removing mandatory parental consent requirements for individuals aged fourteen and older. The new framework aims to provide clearer direction to ensure that a young person stepping forward for help does not worry about immediate parental notification.

Stakeholder Views On Patient Wellbeing

During the debate, Ong Ye Kung stressed that the primary consideration must always be the well-being of the young person seeking treatment. He expressed hope that parents would understand this perspective, recognizing that assurance of safety encourages youths to come forward. Jessica Tan's inquiry brought attention to these inconsistencies, prompting the minister to confirm that achieving clear communication on confidentiality is essential for building trust in the healthcare system.

Advertisement

Employment And Insurance Concerns Addressed

Beyond confidentiality, the minister identified assurance as a major barrier affecting public willingness to seek mental health support. Many individuals remain unaware that mental health conditions do not necessarily impact future job prospects or insurance coverage. Ong Ye Kung pointed out that the public service does not ask job applicants about their mental health history, dispelling common misconceptions about employment discrimination.

Market Evidence Supports Coverage Access

To further alleviate fears, Ong Ye Kung cited evidence showing that many insurance applicants with a history of mental health conditions successfully obtained life and critical illness coverage. This data illustrates that past mental health issues do not automatically result in denied insurance applications. The minister concluded that providing accurate information on these rights is crucial for reducing stigma and encouraging more people to access necessary care without fear of long-term professional or financial consequences.