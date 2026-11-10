Mohsen Rezaei Says No Iran-US Negotiations Are Currently Underway

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei says no talks are taking place with Washington, as Tehran demands US action on seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei said on November 10 that no negotiations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington. He made the statement in an interview with the pro- Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen. His remarks came as the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz continues and as US President Donald Trump weighed his options after meeting with the mediator Qatar.

Rezaei's comments make clear that Iran does not see a path back to the talks at this stage. Iran has tied any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and any resumption of negotiations to a set of seven conditions. Those conditions were set out in a June interim agreement, and Tehran says the United States must meet them first.

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Iran Conditions for Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has insisted that the United States must satisfy seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations can resume. These conditions are drawn from a June interim agreement between the two sides. Iran's position is that the agreement's terms, rather than new proposals, should guide the next steps.

Rezaei said Iran had asked Washington for a 'clear and explicit' response to its conditions. According to Rezaei, that response has not yet arrived. He added that the United States could still respond in the future, leaving the door open without committing to a timeline.

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The gap between the two sides is therefore procedural as well as political. Iran wants a formal answer on each condition before it moves forward, while the United States has not yet provided the explicit reply that Tehran is seeking.

Trump Position on Warfare and the Iranian Truce Plan

Donald Trump played down the likelihood that major warfare would restart soon, following his meeting with Qatar on Monday. His assessment offers a more cautious signal than the military tensions that have defined the region in recent months.

Even so, Trump remained unwilling to accept the existing Iranian truce plan. That refusal is the central obstacle preventing the parties from returning to the negotiating table. Trump's stance means that lowering the risk of fighting has not translated into agreement on the terms that Iran has set.

Regional Stakes and What Comes Next

The Strait of Hormuz is at the centre of the dispute, and its status affects how the conflict is felt beyond Iran and the United States. Because Iran has linked the waterway's reopening to US compliance with the seven conditions, the timing of any shipping recovery depends directly on the outcome of the diplomatic exchange.

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The next step, according to the source, is a response from Washington to Iran's conditions. Rezaei said that such a reply could come at some point, but he did not specify when. Until that response is delivered, the source indicates that no negotiations are underway and the Strait of Hormuz remains tied to Iran's stated conditions.