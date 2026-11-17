Moldova shuts airspace as Russian drones violate territory over Chisinau. President Sandu demands sanctions against Moscow while analysts doubt expulsion of Russian envoy.

Moldova n President Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday, November 17, that Russian drones had violated the nation's airspace, with at least one aircraft flying directly over the capital city of Chisinau. This incursion has triggered an immediate closure of the country's entire airspace and a renewed demand from the pro-European government for stricter international sanctions against Moscow.

Space Violations Impact Capital

The Defense Ministry confirmed that two distinct airspace violations occurred on Tuesday. The first drone traveled over eastern regions, while the second entered from the south and proceeded toward Chisinau. Photographs of the drone over the capital were subsequently shared on unofficial social media platforms, causing alarm among residents.

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Sandu Demands International Action

President Sandu took to the social media platform X to condemn the incident, stating that Russia's war in Ukraine threatens all of Europe. She pledged that Moldova would continue to push for sanctions on Moscow, stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and build its national defense capabilities in partnership with friendly nations.

Competing Claims on Responsibility

Russia has categorically rejected Moldova's accusations, stating it has provided no proof that the drones are Russian. Moscow has accused the Moldovan government of whipping up anti-Russian sentiment. Political analyst Vitalie Andrievschi noted that proving the origin of the drones in such scenarios is difficult and unlikely to lead to the expulsion of the Russian ambassador.

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Defense Gaps Prompt Policy Shift

Sandu admitted that Moldova currently lacks the defense capabilities required to protect itself from aerial drone threats. This vulnerability underscores the government's strategy to invest in national defense with the help of international partners. The incident highlights the ongoing tension as Moldova seeks to join the European Union by 2030 while navigating pressure from its eastern neighbor.

Diplomatic Tensions Remain High

The diplomatic relationship between Chisinau and Moscow remains strained, particularly regarding the Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov. Sandu has refused to permit Ozerov to formally present his credentials since his arrival in Moldova in October 2024. This stance reflects the broader geopolitical friction surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine and its spillover effects on Moldovan security.