Moldova Elects New Gagauzia Leader After Jailing of Pro-Russian Evgenia Gutul

Moldovan voters in the Gagauzia region cast ballots for a new bashkan following the seven-year prison sentence of former leader Evgenia Gutul for electoral fraud and Russian-linked funding.

Voters in the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova went to the polls on Sunday, November 15, to elect a new regional leader and legislature. This early election was triggered by the incarceration of the previous bashkan, Evgenia Gutul, who was jailed last year for electoral fraud. The voting process marks a significant political shift in the region, which has historically maintained close ties with Russia and often opposes the central government in Chisinau.

Electoral Mechanism and Voting Details

The election featured eight candidates competing for the position of bashkan, the title given to the head of the Gagauzia administration. The electorate in this southern region, which is inhabited mainly by ethnic Turks who adhere to Orthodox Christianity, chose from a field that included prominent pro-Russian figures. The voting mechanism proceeded despite the unrest and the recent legal battles that surrounded the previous administration. Authorities aimed to restore constitutional order in the region after Gutul was removed from power and sentenced to prison.

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Gutul Sentencing and Legal Controversy

Evgenia Gutul was handed a seven-year prison sentence last year on charges of illegally channelling money from Russia to finance a political party. Former Soviet Moldovan authorities argued that this political group served as a front for Russian meddling in domestic affairs. During her time in office, Gutul regularly visited Moscow, a fact that fueled accusations of foreign influence. Her imprisonment has been denounced by the Russian government, which claims that Moldova's pro-European authorities are suppressing legitimate opposition voices.

Frontrunners and Political Stakes

Two candidates, both lawyers and viewed as pro-Russian, are considered the frontrunners in this contested race. Fiodor Gagauz represents the pro-Russian Socialist Party and has strong backing in the region. His main competitor is Alexandr Stoianoglo, who previously ran against Moldovan President Maia Sandu during her successful 2024 reelection campaign. The clash between these two figures highlights the deep political divisions within Gagauzia and the broader implications for Chisinau's pro-European orientation.

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Geopolitical Tensions and Regional Context

Gagauzia secured autonomy after the collapse of Soviet rule and has a documented history of opposition to the authorities in Chisinau. This region is situated in one of Europe's poorest countries, lying between Ukraine and the European Union member state Romania. President Maia Sandu's government is actively pursuing EU membership by 2030 and has fiercely opposed Russia's war in Ukraine. The election in Gagauzia is seen as a critical test of Chisinau's ability to counter Russian influence in its territories.

Consequences for Transdniestria and State Response

The political developments in Gagauzia coincide with increased tension in the Transdniestria region on the Ukrainian border, where pro-Russian forces proclaimed an independent state in 1990. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the self-styled president of Transdniestria, returned to Moldova on Sunday after receiving a state award in Moscow from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated that this incident demonstrated Russia's attempt to provoke his country. Consequently, government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici announced that Krasnoselsky would be barred from leaving the country for five years.