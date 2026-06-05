MOM and NTUC Clarify: Workers Made Redundant Are Retrenched Even If Asked to Reapply

MOM and NTUC confirm that employees whose roles are eliminated or shifted overseas are considered retrenched regardless of relabeling. They urge employers to treat retrenchment as a last resort and follow responsible practices under Tamem.

The Ministry of Manpower ( MOM ) and the National Trades Union Congress ( NTUC ) have clarified that workers in Singapore who lose their jobs due to redundancies are considered retrenched, even if they are asked to reapply for roles locally or overseas under the guise of new opportunities.

This clarification comes amid a trend where some employers present retrenchment as a restructuring or reassignment, but in substance, if a worker's role no longer exists or has been shifted abroad, it constitutes retrenchment regardless of how it is labeled. MOM and NTUC emphasized that such practices cannot bypass employers' obligations under the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment (Tamem). They urged companies to treat retrenchments as a last resort and explore alternatives like redeployment and reskilling.

Employers with at least 10 workers must submit a retrenchment notification to MOM within five working days of notifying affected staff, though retrenchment benefits are not currently mandated by law. NTUC expressed concern about the practice of asking workers to reapply for positions, whether local or overseas, after their roles have been made redundant. The labour movement stressed that if the outcome is the elimination of the worker's role in Singapore, it is recognized and treated as retrenchment.

NTUC advised workers to carefully review their employment contracts and assess exit benefits offered by employers. Workers in doubt can approach NTUC and their respective unions for assistance. The labour movement also encouraged more workers, including professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs), to join NTUC so that they can be better represented. In unionised companies, NTUC and unions can negotiate fair retrenchment terms and support redeployment and reskilling of affected workers.

MOM reiterated that retrenchments should be the last resort and that companies should explore alternatives such as redeployment in line with Tamem. Where retrenchments are inevitable, employers are expected to inform affected employees early, communicate clearly about how the retrenchment will be carried out, and provide adequate notice, compensation, and employment facilitation support. When companies inform MOM early, Workforce Singapore (WSG) and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) can reach out with information on government assistance schemes and retrenchment guidelines.

NTUC also noted that retrenchments in Singapore were stable at 3,700 in the first quarter of 2026, slightly up from 3,690 in the previous quarter, but cautioned that ongoing Middle East tensions and geopolitical uncertainty could cause numbers to rise in the coming months. The labour movement urged employers to engage NTUC or their unions early, communicate clearly, and put in place meaningful support for workers to protect livelihoods and manage workforce transitions fairly





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