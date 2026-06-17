MOM Appeals for Heavier Fine in PSA Worker Death Case

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower appeals for a higher fine against PSA Corporation Limited after worker Lee Swee Loong was crushed to death during crane maintenance at Keppel Terminal in 2017. PSA was convicted under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and fined, but both sides have appealed.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in Singapore has launched an appeal seeking a stiffer penalty for PSA Corporation Limited following the workplace death of technical specialist Lee Swee Loong in 2017.

Lee, 33, was fatally crushed between a rope drum and a trolley platform while performing maintenance checks on a crane at Keppel Terminal. The incident occurred on a Mitsui rubber tyred gantry crane, where Lee was observing a faulty gearbox and directing a colleague to move the crane. During this operation, his colleague spotted a black object falling from the trolley platform above the operator's cabin.

Upon climbing up to investigate, he discovered Lee trapped between the rope drum and a platform adjacent to the motor housing containing the gearbox. Emergency responders pronounced Lee dead at the scene from multiple injuries. PSA was convicted on March 16, 2023, under the Workplace Safety and Health Act after a 33-day trial before Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun.

The charge stated that PSA failed to take necessary measures to ensure employee safety, specifically neglecting to effectively implement control measures to prevent workers from being exposed to rotating parts during maintenance. Additionally, the company failed to establish safe work procedures for crane maintenance. Under the act, corporations face fines up to S$500,000. PSA, however, appealed both the conviction and the sentence the day after the verdict.

Court records indicate that PSA had already paid the imposed fine by the June 12 deadline, though the amount of the fine was not disclosed. In earlier arguments, PSA had proposed a fine ranging from S$300,000 to S$350,000, which the prosecution deemed insufficient given what they described as systemic safety failures spanning over a decade of corporate negligence. The MOM appeal underscores the government's commitment to workplace safety and holding corporations accountable for fatal incidents.

This case has drawn attention to the safety practices at Singapore's ports, which handle vast amounts of cargo daily. Legal experts note that the outcome could set a precedent for future enforcement actions under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. Lee's family has expressed grief over the loss, while MOM continues to emphasize that all employers must prioritize worker safety. The appeal is currently pending before the High Court, with no date set for hearing.

The incident and subsequent legal proceedings highlight the critical need for rigorous safety protocols in high-risk industries such as port operations





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Workplace Safety PSA Corporation Crane Accident MOM Appeal Wrongful Death

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