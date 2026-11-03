MOM Haze Worker Protections and METI Renaming Passed in Parliament

Minister of State Foo Cexiang confirms MOM will protect platform workers from pay cuts during haze. Parliament also passed the Maritime Bill and renamed the ministry to METI.

Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang confirmed that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will maintain strict oversight of platform operators to safeguard delivery workers during periods of poor air quality. This commitment ensures that workers are not subjected to financial penalties, such as reduced wages or fewer job allocations, when hazy conditions necessitate slower work paces.

MOM Protects Platform Workers During Haze

Foo Cexiang stated that the government will continue to collaborate closely with digital platform companies to prevent any penalization of their workforce. The primary concern is ensuring that delivery personnel do not face deductions in pay or a reduction in available jobs simply because they require more time to complete deliveries safely under hazardous atmospheric conditions.

Also read Singapore Parliament to Debate Haze Enforcement, COE Changes, Healthcare Disruption and Child Abuse Safeguards

This directive addresses specific concerns raised by Members of Parliament regarding the welfare of outsourced cleaning staff and outdoor service contractors. The government aims to create a protective environment where safety takes precedence over speed, preventing employers from shifting the costs of environmental hazards onto vulnerable workers.

Health Impacts and Subsidy Scheme Data

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung provided detailed statistics on the impact of recent haze episodes on public health services. Between October 12 and October 24, clinics participating in the Haze Subsidy Scheme recorded over 113,000 visits. This figure includes more than 41,000 consultations at polyclinics and over 72,000 visits to private general practitioner clinics.

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The surge in medical attendance represents a significant increase from earlier months. Average daily attendances for haze-related conditions rose by approximately 25 percent at polyclinics and 20 percent in emergency departments between early September and mid-October. The largest demographic affected was adults aged 18 to 64.

Employer Obligations and Safety Reporting

Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash clarified that employers must absorb the costs associated with short-term suspensions of operations due to haze. He emphasized that businesses cannot deduct from the pay or leave entitlements of workers whose tasks are halted for safety reasons. This policy ensures that financial burdens do not fall on employees following directives to stop work.

Dinesh Vasu Dash also highlighted the importance of confidential reporting mechanisms. Workers can report unsafe practices through the SnapSAFE platform without fear of retaliation. The Workplace Safety and Health Act explicitly criminalizes any employer actions taken against workers who report violations, reinforcing the legal protections available to the workforce.

Parliament Approves Maritime Regulatory Updates

Parliament passed amendments to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Act to modernize the regulatory framework for an increasingly automated sector. Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai explained that these changes facilitate the safe integration of new technologies, including autonomous vessels, while strengthening cybersecurity protocols.

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During the parliamentary session on Tuesday, November 3, MPs raised questions about liability in accidents involving remotely operated ships. They sought clarity on human oversight requirements when systems fail. Murali Pillai assured legislators that every autonomous vessel will retain a human master with ultimate authority and command capabilities.

Ministry Renamed to Reflect Energy Focus

A bill was successfully passed to formalize the renaming of the Ministry of Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI). Minister of State Gan Siow Huang stated that this change underscores the critical role of energy in Singapore's economic growth and climate goals.

The restructuring reflects a strategic shift towards prioritizing energy resilience alongside traditional trade functions. METI will now coordinate more closely with other ministries on infrastructure planning and carbon mitigation strategies, aligning national policy with long-term sustainability objectives.