MOM Probes 45 Firms for Work Pass Misuse at Changi Airport

Singapore probes 45 companies over suspected Employment Pass misuse for low-wage baggage handling at Changi Airport, drawing criticism from advocacy groups.

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore is investigating approximately 45 companies and roughly 270 workers for suspected violations of work pass regulations at Changi Airport. The probe centers on allegations that Employment Pass es, which are designed for professionals, managers, and executives, are being misused to fill lower-paid roles such as baggage handling. This investigation highlights growing concerns about irregular work pass arrangements within the aviation and ground handling sectors.

Job Market Challenges and Applicant Dropouts

Airport positions, particularly those involving baggage handling, are attracting significant interest from local candidates despite the physically demanding nature of the work. According to the recruitment platform FastJobs, nearly 600 job seekers applied for these roles through its portal. The data indicates that roughly six in ten applicants are Singaporeans or permanent residents, demonstrating strong local interest in these positions.

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However, FastJobs founder and chief executive Julian Tan noted that many applicants drop out between the application stage and their first day of work. The challenges include back-breaking duties, round-the-clock shifts, the requirement for security clearance before employment begins, and long travel times to the airport. These factors create a barrier to retention even when initial interest is high.

Scope of Ministry of Manpower Investigation

The Ministry of Manpower is examining workers hired by ground handler SATS and its associated contractors and sub-contractors. The investigation focuses on whether individuals holding Employment Passes are actually performing tasks that do not match the professional criteria required for such passes. This scrutiny comes amid questions about whether restrictions on hiring foreign workers for lower-paid service jobs are driving employers to use irregular arrangements.

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Under current regulations, employers in the services sector can hire Work Permit holders from countries including Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea. Recruitment from non-traditional sources like India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar is limited to specific occupations such as cabin attendants, childcare workers, and heavy vehicle drivers. Baggage handling is not included in this approved list, according to the ministry.

Criticisms from Advocacy Groups HOME and TWC2

Migrant worker advocacy groups Transient Workers Count Too and Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics argue that the misuse of Employment Passes extends far beyond baggage handling. Stephanie Chok, executive director of HOME, stated that the current work pass system restricts the number of lower-paid Work Permit holders, leading employers and agents to circumvent regulations to fill labor demands. She noted that there is no foreign worker quota or levy when companies hire Employment Pass holders, creating a loophole.

Transient Workers Count Too provided evidence of significant discrepancies in declared versus actual employment. In one case, two Indian nationals recruited in October 2025 as logistics managers with declared monthly salaries of $8,000 were deployed as baggage handlers earning $1,500. Another case involved two women whose in-principle approval letters listed data entry roles with salaries exceeding $12,000, yet they were forced to assist transit passengers for approximately $1,400 per month.

Future Implications and Worker Support

The investigation has prompted calls for stronger checks and wage recovery mechanisms for affected workers. Transient Workers Count Too reported that 55 other Employment Pass holders sought advice in 2026 regarding similar situations. These individuals often held titles like managers or supervisors but were working as dishwashers, cashiers, or delivery workers for e-commerce platforms for about $1,000 a month.

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The Ministry of Manpower stated it regularly reviews the list of occupations eligible for Work Permits in consultation with sector agencies and unions. This review process takes into account the degree of shortages in local manpower and the availability of workers from other approved sources. The ongoing probe aims to ensure compliance with labor laws and protect the integrity of the work pass system in Singapore.