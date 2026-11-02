MOM Probes 45 Firms Over Work Pass Offences Involving 270 SATS Contract Workers at Changi Airport

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower is investigating around 45 companies for suspected work pass offences at Changi Airport, including false declarations and illegal deployment of about 270 foreign workers employed by SATS contractors and subcontractors.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating around 45 companies for suspected work pass offences at Changi Airport, including false declarations and the illegal deployment of foreign workers.

MOM Investigates Changi Work Pass Breaches

In a statement on Monday (Nov 2), MOM said its investigations had identified around 270 workers whose deployment may have breached work pass regulations. They were employed by contractors and sub-contractors of ground handler SATS. During a recent inspection at Changi Airport, the ministry found Employment Pass (EP) holders deployed to perform baggage handling services. Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these EP holders were false.

Also read ICA Seizes Thousands of Vaporisers at Changi Airport During Stepped-Up Checks

Other work pass holders were also found performing baggage handling duties that differed from their declared occupations. MOM said it has directed SATS to strengthen its oversight of the companies it engages, including verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes and rectifying any compliance deficiencies.

Advertisement

The ministry has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in SATS' operations, reminding them of their obligations under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 (EFMA) and applicable work pass requirements.

"MOM takes a serious view of work pass offences and will take enforcement action if breaches of the EFMA are established," its statement said. "MOM will continue to conduct checks to ensure compliance with work pass requirements. " Investigations into the suspected work pass offences are ongoing. Under the EFMA, employers who make false declarations in work pass applications face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

SATS Takes Action Against Contractors

Employers who illegally deploy a foreign employee may be fined up to $10,000 and may also be barred from hiring work pass holders. MOM encourages individuals aware of possible work pass infringements to report them to the ministry. All information provided by whistleblowers will be kept strictly confidential. In response, SATS said in its own statement on Nov 2 that it identified work pass-related irregularities involving workers employed by some of its contractor companies during a routine internal audit.

It took action against contractor companies that did not meet the standards and obligations required under its contracts and were assessed to be non-compliant with applicable laws. SATS said it has since reviewed practices at other contractor companies it works with. The list of contractor companies and affected workers identified through the audit processes was shared with MOM. The airport ground service provider said it has been working closely with MOM and relevant stakeholders to support their investigations.

Advertisement

SATS added that it has completed a comprehensive assessment and audit of its contractor workforce deployed in Changi Airport operations. It will take necessary actions against those found to have flouted the law and its contractual obligations with SATS. The company also said that, as at Nov 2, it has enhanced internal verification process controls to ensure contractor workers are deployed in accordance with the parameters of their respective work passes. It is correcting compliance issues according to MOM guidelines.

Union Partnership Ensures Fair Worker Treatment

SATS said it has been engaged by the SATS Workers Union on the importance of checks and controls over contract workers deployed alongside SATS employees. It will continue partnering with the union to maintain trust with workers and ensure they are treated fairly. In response to The Straits Times queries, SATS said it was unable to share more details about when the internal audit was conducted and what actions were taken against non-compliant companies, due to ongoing investigations.

Citing the investigations, SATS also declined to share what proportion of its contractor pool the 45 firms under probe represent. When asked about its enhancements to internal verification processes, SATS said it is committed to partnering MOM to continue strengthening oversight of contractor companies and to ensure they meet their obligations under the law. It reiterated that the enhancements ensure contractor workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes, and that compliance issues are being corrected.

The Straits Times has contacted SATS for more information regarding the situation. The company has not yet released a detailed public statement on the matter beyond its Nov 2 response. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses and more facts come to light. This case highlights the importance of strict regulatory enforcement in Singapore's workforce.

It serves as a reminder that all employers must ensure proper authorization for foreign talent. Any attempt to bypass these regulations will be met with strict legal consequences.