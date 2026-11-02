MOM investigates 45 companies over work pass offences at Changi Airport involving 270 workers
Singapore's Ministry of Manpower is investigating about 45 companies for suspected work pass offences at Changi Airport, including false declarations and illegal deployment of foreign workers. Around 270 workers employed by contractors and sub-contractors of ground handler Sats may have been deployed in breach of work pass regulations.
The Ministry of Manpower is investigating about 45 companies involved in operations at Changi Airport for suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and the illegal deployment of foreign workers.
In a statement on Monday, MOM said its investigations had identified around 270 workers whose deployment may have breached work pass regulations. They were employed by contractors and sub-contractors of ground handler Sats. During a recent inspection at Changi Airport, the ministry found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage handling services. Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these EP holders were false.Also readTravellers face flight delays at Changi Airport due to 2.5-hour disruption to passenger processing system
Other work pass holders were also found performing baggage handling duties that differed from their declared occupations. MOM said it has directed Sats to strengthen its oversight of the companies it engages, including verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes and rectifying any compliance deficiencies.
Advisory to Airport Companies
The ministry has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in Sats operations, reminding them of their obligations under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 and applicable work pass requirements. MOM takes a serious view of work pass offences and will take enforcement action if breaches of the EFMA are established, its statement said. MOM will continue to conduct checks to ensure compliance with work pass requirements.
Under the EFMA, employers who make false declarations in work pass applications face a fine of up to 20,000 Singapore dollars, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Employers who illegally deploy foreign workers may face financial penalties of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars and could also be barred from hiring work pass holders. Investigations are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken if breaches of the Act are established, MOM said.
Report Suspected Work Pass Infringements
Members of the public who are aware of suspected work pass infringements can report them through MOM's Report an Infringement eService.
- ChannelNewsAsia
- asiaonecomMOM investigating 45 companies over false declaration, illegal deployment of foreign workers at Changi Airport
This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.
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