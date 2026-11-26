Japanese skater Mone Chiba dismisses crowd boos at the Cup of China as uncontrollable as she prepares for the NHK Trophy. The ISU condemns unsporting behavior while Chiba focuses on Grand Prix Final qualification.

Japanese figure skater Mone Chiba addressed the hostile reception she received at the Cup of China in Shenzhen during November, stating that fan behavior is not within her control. The world silver medallist secured the gold medal at the event despite reports of significant crowd disruption and booing from sections of the audience. She emphasized that her sole focus remains on delivering high-quality performances regardless of external reactions from spectators. Chiba is currently preparing for her next competitive appearance at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, which serves as a critical qualifier for the upcoming Grand Prix Final.

Cup of China Podium Controversy Details

Reports from Chinese media and social media users indicated that fans shouted abusive comments such as "get down" while Mone Chiba stood on the podium to receive her gold medal. In stark contrast, the Russian silver medallist, Alexandra Ignatova, reportedly received loud cheers and support from the same crowd. Chiba confirmed that she won the short programme but finished second behind Ignatova in the free skate segment of the competition. The Japanese skater noted that she only became aware of the noise during the national anthems but chose not to dwell on the negative atmosphere.

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ISU Condemns Unsporting Behavior

The International Skating Union issued a formal statement following the Shenzhen event, calling for greater respect among spectators and fans. The governing body highlighted several instances of unsporting behavior that negatively impacted the skaters during the awards ceremony. The ISU explicitly stated that hurtful and abusive comments on social media and in arenas affect the ability of skaters to celebrate their achievements. They reiterated that while everyone is entitled to support their favorite athletes, every competitor deserves respect for their hard work and results on the ice.

Chiba Targets Grand Prix Final Qualification

Mone Chiba is returning to competition at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo later this week, marking her first appearance since the Shenzhen incident. She aims to accumulate sufficient points at this domestic event to secure a spot in the Grand Prix Final scheduled for December in China. When asked about the possibility of facing similar crowd reactions at the upcoming event, Chiba maintained her stance that she cannot control external factors. She stated that her priority is to concentrate entirely on her performance and give her best effort during her routines.

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Return of Russian Athletes to Grand Prix

The broader context of the Cup of China includes the return of Russian skaters to the Grand Prix series after a multi-year exclusion. Russian athletes are competing as neutral athletes for the first time since they were banned from international competitions in 2022. This decision by the ISU has generated significant discussion regarding spectator reactions and the treatment of returning athletes. The contrasting crowd responses toward Chiba and Ignatova in Shenzhen highlight the complex atmosphere surrounding the resumption of Russian participation in major ISU events.

Focus on Performance and Future Steps

Mone Chiba plans to ignore the noise and focus on refining her technical elements for the NHK Trophy and subsequent competitions. The Japanese federation and skating community are monitoring the situation closely as athletes navigate the pressures of international fandom. Chiba's approach reflects a professional commitment to excellence despite attempts to distract competitors with crowd behavior. Her performance at the NHK Trophy will be a key indicator of her readiness for the high-stakes Grand Prix Final in December.