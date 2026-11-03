MoneySmart data breach exposes customer data in Singapore and Hong Kong

MoneySmart discovered a data breach on Oct 29 that copied personal data of some customers in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company has notified regulators and hired experts to investigate.

MoneySmart has confirmed that personal data of some customers in Singapore and Hong Kong was copied by an unauthorised third party in a data security incident.

The company discovered on Oct 29 that the third party had accessed some of its internal IT systems. The breach was reported on Nov 3. In emails sent to affected users on Nov 2 and 3, MoneySmart said the compromised systems hold personal data that customers share when they compare or apply for financial products through the platform.

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Data Breach Details Released By MoneySmart

MoneySmart operates an online platform that allows consumers to evaluate, compare and apply for financial products, including credit cards, personal loans and travel insurance. A spokesperson for MoneySmart confirmed that personal data belonging to some customers in Singapore and Hong Kong was copied. The data includes names, dates of birth, nationality and personal identification numbers. It also includes income ranges, life stages, and financial products currently owned.

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Customers who have submitted reward claims may also have had their shipping address and the application or policy reference number for the claimed product copied. The company is reaching out directly to affected customers to explain what data was involved and recommend steps they can take to protect themselves. MoneySmart chief executive officer Vinod Nair said in a note on the company website that the unauthorised access was stopped and systems secured soon after discovery.

Authorities Alerted Regarding Security Incident

He said the incident was reported to relevant authorities and independent cybersecurity and digital forensics experts were engaged to investigate further. Regulators in both markets have been alerted. These include the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), alongside the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Insurance Authority in Hong Kong. MoneySmart recommended that customers take precautionary steps.

These include checking card statements and reporting any unrecognised transactions to their bank promptly. They should also be wary of delivery or reward messages that ask them to confirm details or pay a fee, and be alert to unexpected calls, emails and messages. Nair said, I am deeply sorry to everyone affected. Customers trust us with information about their financial lives, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

CEO Apologises As Company Continues Operations

He added that MoneySmart continues to operate as normal and is committed to supporting customers. We are reviewing everything that led to this incident and making the changes needed to prevent it from happening again. CNA reached out to MoneySmart for more information, including the number of customers affected. In response, the company forwarded the same statement that it had posted on its website, which does not answer the questions CNA submitted.

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The Straits Times has contacted MoneySmart, PDPC, MAS, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the police for more information.