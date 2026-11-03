MoneySmart breach exposes customer data in Singapore and Hong Kong

Hackers breached MoneySmart's internal IT systems on Oct 29 and copied customer data in Singapore and Hong Kong, potentially exposing names, ID numbers, contact details, income ranges and insurance information.

MoneySmart said hackers breached its internal IT systems on Oct 29 and copied some customer data belonging to customers in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company confirmed the breach in response to queries from The Straits Times on Nov 3.

The personal finance portal told affected users about the incident in e-mails sent on Nov 2 and Nov 3. It said an unauthorised third party gained access to some of its internal information technology systems on Oct 29. These systems hold personal data that customers share when they compare or apply for financial products through MoneySmart, the company said.

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Customer Data Exposed in Breach

MoneySmart operates an online platform that allows consumers to evaluate, compare and apply for products including credit cards, personal loans and travel insurance. Customer details potentially accessed include personal particulars such as names, dates of birth, nationality and personal identification numbers. Contact information that may have been exposed includes e-mail addresses, mobile numbers and shipping addresses. The data may also include financial profiles such as income ranges, life stages and financial products currently owned.

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Vehicle and insurance details, including vehicle information, car insurance inquiries or policies, may have been exposed as well. MoneySmart did not say how many users were impacted in its response to queries from The Straits Times. The company is contacting customers affected by the breach directly to explain what data was involved and recommend steps they can take to protect themselves.

As soon as the incident was discovered, the company stopped the unauthorised access and took steps to secure its systems, MoneySmart chief executive officer Vinod Nair said. Regulators in both markets have been alerted. These include the Personal Data Protection Commission and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, alongside the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Insurance Authority in Hong Kong. Independent cybersecurity and digital forensics experts have been hired to investigate the breach.

MoneySmart Responds to Security Incident

MoneySmart emphasised that its operations continue as normal. It said it is committed to supporting its customers and is reviewing everything that led to the incident. The company said it is making the changes needed to prevent it from happening again. I am deeply sorry to everyone affected, Nair said.

Customers trust us with information about their financial lives, and we take that responsibility very seriously, he added. The Straits Times has contacted MoneySmart, the PDPC, MAS, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the police for more information.