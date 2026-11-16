Monkeys Climb Onto Bukit Panjang HDB Balcony, Scaring Family

Monkeys climbed onto a fifth-floor balcony at Block 467 Segar Road in Bukit Panjang, and NParks advises residents to install grilles and hide food.

A couple and their children in Bukit Panjang were left frightened after monkeys climbed onto the balcony of their HDB flat on November 8. The incident was captured on video by a TikTok user known as leakhamelia, who posted the clip with the caption 'HELPP-' on the same day. The footage shows the chaos that broke out inside the home after the unexpected visitors were discovered on the balcony ledge.

The unit is located on the fifth floor of Block 467 Segar Road, according to the TikTok user, who wanted to be known as Khamelia when speaking to AsiaOne. The 35-year-old administrator moved into the block just six months before the incident. She said it was her first encounter with monkeys in the area.

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How the Monkey Encounter Unfolded on the Balcony

The video begins with a first primate perched on the balcony ledge, holding onto the grilles that separate the outdoor space from the home. The family can be heard exclaiming at the sight from behind the balcony door. The animal then walks along the ledge and leaps out of the frame.

To the family's surprise, a second monkey suddenly jumped onto the balcony. It appeared to try to squeeze through the grilles, which prompted the person filming to make sure the sliding door was secured shut. A cacophony of shrieks can be heard in the recording, along with a child calling for their father to chase the animal away.

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Khamelia said she was alarmed by the possibility that the animal could get inside. She recounted that she was overthinking what might happen if the monkey managed to enter her balcony and slide open the balcony door. The sequence ended without the monkeys entering the flat, according to the video and the account she gave to AsiaOne.

Residents Response and National Parks Board Guidance

Khamelia told AsiaOne that she did not report the incident to the authorities. She also advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed when they are not at home, as a precaution against similar visits.

According to the website of the National Parks Board, known as NParks, the long-tailed macaque is the most common non-human primate in Singapore. NParks advises that anyone who encounters a macaque should remain calm and quiet and avoid making direct eye contact. People should not touch, chase, corner or feed the animal.

To prevent macaques from entering homes, NParks says homeowners can install window meshes or grilles and keep food out of sight. NParks also noted that monkeys tend to stay in an area only for a short period of time if they are unable to find food. The source material does not mention any scheduled follow-up action by NParks or other authorities for this specific Segar Road incident.

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What the Incident Means for Bukit Panjang Residents

For households in Bukit Panjang, the incident highlights how quickly a routine evening at home can turn into a stressful situation when macaques reach a balcony ledge. The family in this case was startled by two animals within a short period, and the recording shows how a child's fear and a parent's quick reaction shaped the response. Simple steps such as closing sliding doors and fitting grilles can reduce the chance of a repeat visit.

Residents who spot macaques should follow the NParks guidance rather than attempting to chase or corner the animals. Keeping food stored away from balconies and open windows also reduces the attraction for monkeys searching for a meal. Khamelia's account shows that even residents new to an area can take these precautions early, especially if they live on upper floors with balcony access.