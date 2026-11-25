Montfort Care and Lien Foundation launch Goodlife Studio in Marine Parade, offering seniors AI tools, styling, and social play in an innovative underground hub.

Montfort Care officially opened Singapore's first underground active ageing centre in Marine Parade on November 25, introducing a unique facility called Goodlife Studio (Play@Underground). The new centre features eight distinct Play Labs designed to help seniors explore personal interests through haircuts, styling, music, photography, and social activities. This initiative aims to provide a space where older adults can rediscover joy and engage in new experiences beyond traditional care settings.

Play Labs Offer Diverse Experiences for Seniors

Goodlife Studio (Play@Underground) is situated within The Anchor @ Marine Parade, a 450-meter-long underground hub that co-locates social services from Fei Yue Community Services and TOUCH Community Services. The facility includes eight specially curated pods where seniors can try activities they might not otherwise access, such as taking photos with AI filters, recording personal stories, or getting professional makeovers. One pod, the Wardrobe Lab, allows seniors to experiment with personal style, while the Glow Lab offers makeup experiences, addressing a gap in services for men who may wish to explore beauty routines.

Also read Singapore’s sole offshore marine lab renamed national station, launches regional network

Leadership Vision Drives Innovative Senior Engagement

Aileen Ng, chief executive of Montfort Care, emphasized that the centre's offerings allow seniors to play and explore different facets of their identity after years of hard work. Ng stated that ageing presents new possibilities, citing examples like a senior man aspiring to become a makeup artist. The facility is supported by the Agency for Integrated Care and involves an initial investment of more than $1 million, shared equally between Montfort Care and the Lien Foundation. The centre is currently operated by five full-time staff members and between 10 and 20 volunteers, ensuring personalized attention for each visitor.

Advertisement

Government Support Highlights Holistic Community Care

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, who launched the centre, noted its success in engaging older men, a demographic traditionally harder to reach with social services. Goh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, praised the model for pooling networks and resources among service providers. He expressed hope that similar centres would emerge across the island to provide more holistic support. The integration of services like the SingHealth Community Health Post allows seniors to check their body composition and posture using AI-enabled machines while receiving advice from nurses.

Real-World Impact and Future Expansion Plans

Since opening in September, 429 seniors have visited the centre, and Montfort Care aims to reach 800 visitors per month. The centre is open on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm and is trialling weekend timings to assess traffic and demand. Participants like retired handyman John Yet have found value in the social and styling opportunities, with John trying makeup for the first time in the Glow Lab. He hopes the centre will eventually add a nail clipping pod to assist seniors with physical limitations, demonstrating the facility's commitment to evolving based on user feedback.