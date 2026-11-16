54% of households on ComCare short-term aid in 2022 returned within three years

More than half of households that exited ComCare short-to-medium-term assistance in 2022 returned within three years, up from 49% in 2021, with stable employment key to staying off aid, MSF reported.

More than half of households that stopped receiving short-to-medium-term assistance ( SMTA) under ComCare in 2022 returned to the scheme within three years, according to a Ministry of Social and Family Development ( MSF) report released on Monday, November 16.

The return rate rose to 54 per cent for the 2022 cohort, up from 49 per cent the previous year, according to the supporting lower-income households trends report. ComCare's SMTA scheme supports households with temporary financial assistance to meet a family's basic living expenses. The increase likely reflects a shift back towards pre-COVID-19 patterns, MSF said. During the pandemic, the ministry had exercised flexibility to support more households that experienced temporary shocks to their financial circumstances.

Also read ComCare Household Numbers Drop While Government Disbursements Rise, Report Shows

Some households that stopped receiving assistance in 2021 may therefore have needed support only during the pandemic, making them less likely to return. Despite the increase, the proportion of households returning within three years remained below the 63 per cent recorded among those that left the scheme in 2019, before the pandemic. The upward trend likely reflects a shift back towards pre-pandemic patterns, which MSF expects to continue for some time. The increase was also seen over shorter periods.

Households Most Vulnerable Within First Year

Half of the households that stopped receiving assistance in 2022 returned within two years, compared with 46 per cent of the 2021 cohort. The proportion returning within a year also rose, from 38 per cent to 43 per cent. The report found that most households that returned to ComCare within three years did so in the first year after leaving the scheme. This suggests that households are most vulnerable to changes in their financial circumstances during this period, MSF said.

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Responding to queries from CNA, MSF said achieving sustained financial stability can take time, particularly for households facing multiple and sometimes overlapping challenges. A household returning to SMTA could have been ready to exit assistance earlier but had a change in circumstances later, for example due to changes in employment, health or caregiving responsibilities. ComCare therefore remains available as a social safety net when families need support.

The report also found that households with stronger employment outcomes after exiting SMTA were more likely to stay off ComCare assistance. Among households that stopped receiving the assistance in 2022, 46 per cent of those that did not return within three years had at least one member in stable employment in 2023. The figure was lower, at 35 per cent, among households that returned to the scheme.

Stable Employment Reduces Reliance On ComCare

Stable employment is defined as working for at least six consecutive months in a year. Households that did not return also had a higher median number of months worked over the three years after leaving the scheme - 17 months, compared with 11 months among those who returned. Employment support can help household members build skills, confidence, and job readiness, said MSF.

Social service offices therefore work with other government agencies, family service centres and community partners to coordinate support and help households stabilise their circumstances as they work towards greater self-reliance. However, caregiving responsibilities and health issues remained barriers to securing and sustaining employment.

Among households that returned to SMTA within three years, 23 per cent had at least one child beneficiary aged six or younger when they left the scheme, compared with 16 per cent of those that did not return. Households that returned to assistance were also more likely to have primary applicants who were medically unfit for work at the time of assessment - 18 per cent, compared with 13 per cent among those that stayed off assistance.

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Health And Caregiving Barriers To Employment

These findings point to the importance of addressing practical barriers, such as caregiving and health-related needs, alongside employment support, MSF said. While return rates increased, the overall number of households receiving ComCare assistance continued to fall. The number of households receiving SMTA declined to 19,473 last year, from 20,825 in 2024, according to the report. But the total amount disbursed rose to S$95.8 million (US$75 million) in 2025, from S$94 million in 2024.

A similar trend was seen under ComCare's long-term assistance, which supports people who are permanently unable to work due to old age, illness or disability and have little or no family support. The number of households receiving this form of assistance fell to 2,997 last year, from 3,240 in 2024. The amount disbursed increased to S$22.4 million, from S$21.4 million.

MSF attributed the higher disbursements to enhancements to assistance rates in 2025 to help households better meet their basic living needs. MSF said the overall number of households receiving assistance from both schemes remained below 2021 levels. For SMTA, this may partly reflect increased support through other Government measures such as the Assurance Package, which provides cash and other forms of support to help households with living costs.

The ministry currently does not have readily available data on how many households return to SMTA multiple times. It said the number and proportion of first-time SMTA recipients, measured by individuals rather than households, remained fairly constant between 2023 and 2025. ComCare remains available as a social safety net, and households can return to a Social Service Office (SSO) to have their circumstances reassessed, MSF said.

Beyond financial assistance, SSO officers can connect families to employment support, preschool and student care fee assistance, help with medical expenses and other Government and community support. The SSOs also work with other Government agencies, Family Service Centres and community partners to help families address barriers to work and stabilise their circumstances. Separately, the report found improvements in employment and preschool education outcomes among lower-income families supported by ComLink+.

The initiative provides support to lower-income families through family coaches, social service agencies and community partners, with the aim of helping them achieve stability, self-reliance and social mobility.