7 in 10 unemployed university graduates find jobs by one-year mark, new data shows

New government data shows about seven in 10 university graduates who were unemployed six months after final exams found jobs by the one-year mark, with polytechnic and ITE graduates also improving.

About seven in 10 university graduates who were unemployed six months after their final examinations had found jobs by the one-year mark, according to new government data released on Nov 3.

Education Minister Desmond Lee noted similar improvements across graduates from other tertiary tracks who were unemployed at the six-month mark, in a written parliamentary response. Among polytechnic graduates who were unemployed six months after graduation, about eight in 10 had found paid work or enrolled in full-time studies at local institutes of higher learning by the one-year mark. The corresponding figure for Institute of Technical Education graduates was nine in 10, Lee said.

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Graduate Employment Trends Across Tertiary Tracks

Lee was responding to Wan Rizal of Jalan Besar GRC, who asked about unemployment rates of 2025 graduates one year after their graduation and the support for those who remain unemployed. The latest data comes after concerns over weaker employment prospects for fresh graduates and offers a fuller picture of the job market, indicating that most do so eventually.

The latest graduate employment survey, released on March 5, showed that 79.4 percent of graduates were employed within six months in 2024, down from 79.4 percent in 2024. The six autonomous universities had said in a statement that based on past cohorts, employment rates improve beyond the six-month mark. They attributed the outcomes partly to more cautious hiring amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments, as well as a moderation in job vacancies from the post-pandemic peak.

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Lee said the Ministry of Education uses administrative data to track the outcomes of graduate cohorts beyond the six-month snapshot provided by the graduate employment survey. However, these records show only whether graduates are in paid employment, not whether a job is full-time or permanent. He added that the ministry is unable to determine the proportion of graduates who are still unemployed at the 12-month mark.

Ministry Tracks Graduate Outcomes Over One Year

The remaining graduates without paid employment records could be pursuing studies in private education institutions or overseas, or working overseas or as freelancers, said Lee. In a separate parliamentary reply on Nov 3, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau gave figures showing a similar improvement in graduate employment outcomes. The unemployment rates of 2025 fresh graduates from autonomous universities fell from 16.6 percent at the six-month mark to 7 percent at the one-year mark.

For graduates from private education institutions, the rate dipped from 24.1 percent to 7.1 percent, while that for polytechnic graduates fell from 12.8 percent to 3.2 percent. Addressing Mariam Jaafar of Sembawang GRC, who asked for a breakdown of graduate unemployment rates by field of study, Lau said a large proportion of polytechnic graduates pursue further studies. This varies significantly across course clusters.

Unemployment Rates by Field of Study

Sciences, engineering, and arts, design and media were the three course clusters among the 2025 autonomous university graduates that recorded the highest unemployment rates six months after graduation. These rates ranged from about 22.5 percent to 19.9 percent, according to the data. For graduates from private education institutions, those who studied information and digital technologies had the highest unemployment rate six months after graduation, at 34.2 percent.

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Ministers said weaker hiring and fewer vacancies slowed job searches, while some graduates may be studying, freelancing, or working overseas. The data provides a more complete picture of employment outcomes for fresh graduates beyond the initial six-month period.