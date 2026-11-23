Derek Khor Boon Chun, 41, became the first person sentenced under Singapore's new etomidate laws after pleading guilty to Kpod trafficking and related offences. He received three years, 10 months and two weeks' jail, two strokes of the cane, and a 20-year driving disqualification.

Derek Khor Boon Chun, 41, has been sentenced to three years, 10 months and two weeks' jail for trafficking vape pods containing etomidate, also known as Kpods.

He is the first individual charged with trafficking such pods under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the first to be sentenced under Singapore's new etomidate laws. The sentence was handed down on Monday, November 23. He was also given two strokes of the cane and disqualified from driving for 20 years. Khor pleaded guilty to five charges, including consuming, possessing and trafficking Kpods.

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New Etomidate Laws Take Effect

Etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in Kpods, was listed as a Class C controlled drug on September 1, 2025. The move introduced harsher penalties for vape users and suppliers. The new laws target those who consume, possess, purchase, traffic, import or supply etomidate-laced vaporiser products. Khor was arrested on September 6, 2025, at about 4.40pm in a car park near a Housing and Development Board block in Ang Mo Kio, just days after the new laws took effect.

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Police had been alerted by a member of the public who noticed him walking unsteadily up and down the stairs while holding a vape device. When officers arrived, they saw his phone receiving messages from a Telegram chat group named Delivery and proceeded to search his car. A search of the vehicle uncovered 43 vape pods containing etomidate in sealed plastic bags, eight vape devices individually sealed in boxes, and a vape device and pod for his own consumption.

Officers also found an e-vaporiser and pod on him. Checks on his phone revealed his involvement in vape trafficking activities. He was driving to deliver Kpods while disqualified from driving and without insurance. This was his third conviction for driving under disqualification.

Officers from the Health Sciences Authority escorted Khor to his home, where they recovered another 45 individually sealed vape devices. He was released on bail on September 15, 2025. Khor had previously been convicted for meth consumption and other offences in 2016. The Singaporean man started smoking Kpods sometime in 2025.

While each Kpod initially lasted him about two days, his usage increased over time, and by August 2025 he was smoking three to four Kpods each day. He joined various Telegram chat groups where users sent instructions on collecting and delivering Kpods, and he followed those instructions. After collecting Kpods from three different locations and delivering most of them at one location, Khor was left with a large number of Kpods.

Prosecution and Defence Sentencing Arguments

A Telegram user then instructed him to deliver them to any given location upon request, court documents stated. Although disqualified from driving and without insurance, Khor drove a car to an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio to make a delivery. The prosecution argued for about four years' jail, two strokes of the cane and a 20-year driving disqualification. The defence asked for a slightly shorter jail term.

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In meting out the sentence, District Judge Lim Tse Haw noted that both sides agreed the mandatory minimum sentences for Khor's charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act would suffice. The judge said Khor was clearly a recalcitrant for his traffic offences, especially driving under disqualification, and noted his previous convictions. His previous jail terms did not deter him, the judge added, highlighting the need for a higher sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang said vaping-related offences have given rise to considerable public disquiet and consternation. He added that offences involving driving under the influence of etomidate were particularly dangerous. Responding to a parliamentary question from MP for Sembawang GRC Vikram Nair on September 26, 2025, then-Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim described the situation involving vapes laced with etomidate as a serious concern.

Penalties and Etomidate Offender Statistics

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of consuming, possessing or purchasing products containing etomidate can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both. Suppliers face up to 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane, while importers face up to 20 years' jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane. The maximum punishment for trafficking etomidate is 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane.

In a joint statement on November 19, the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority said that of the fatal accidents, nine involved etomidate. Between September 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026, 580 etomidate vape offenders were caught, an increase of about 27 per cent from the 457 caught in the previous quarter. The number of regular vaporiser offenders remained similar to the previous quarter at 1,924.

Of the 1,544 etomidate vaporiser offenders caught from September 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026, 367, or one in five, reoffended, with some caught three or more times. In the same period, 67 etomidate reoffenders aged 16 and above were admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre. The authorities said vaping-related offences continue to be a concern and that enforcement will be stepped up.