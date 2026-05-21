More Than 300 Motorcycles Stopped for Checks at Tuas Checkpoint, 138 Motorists Nabbed

On May 12, the police conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint. The operation resulted in stopovers, fines, and penalties for violators. The police reminded drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid penalties and vehicle denial.

More than 300 motorcycles were stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on May 12 Some 138 motorcyclists were nabbed or issued with fines following a multi-agency joint enforcement operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint on May 12.

The operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA). More than 300 motorcyclists were stopped for checks, with a total of 14 motorists, aged between 25 and 42, caught for riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage. LTA uncovered 44 offences such as displaying improper licence plates, expired road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Another 80 summonses were issued by NEA for offences involving excessive vehicular emission and excessive vehicle noise





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motorcycle Checks Tuas Checkpoint Multi-Agency Joint Enforcement Stopped For Checks Nabbed Or Issued With Fines Riding Without A Valid Licence Using A Motor Vehicle Without Insurance Covera Caught For Offences Land Transport Authority (LTA) National Environment Agency (NEA) Excessive Vehicular Emission Excessive Vehicle Noise Proper Licence Plates Expired Road Tax Using A Motor Vehicle Without Insurance Covera Aged Between 25 And 42 Caught For Offences Singapore's Traffic Laws And Vehicle Regulatio Penalties Vehicle Denial

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