More than 40 partners collaborate on 'Ecosperity Week' to find solutions for energy use and emissions with infrastructure buildout and supply chains

Ecosperity Week will bring together policy makers and investors next week to explore solutions to the energy use and emissions associated with infrastructure buildout and supply chains.

Nearly 40 partners - the largest number to date - will be present. These partners include major tech giants like Google and leading fund manager BlackRock. Kyung-Ah Park from Temasek and Spencer Low from Google's Head of Regional Sustainability for Asia-Pacific will discuss expectations for the event. Nearly 40 partners are collaborating on Ecosperity, which will take place next week.

The number of participating partners is the largest to date. The event will bring together policy makers and investors to discuss solutions to the environmental challenges associated with infrastructure buildout and supply chains. Technology giants like Google, along with major fund managers like BlackRock, will be in attendance. The CEO of Temasek, Kyung-Ah Park, and the Head of Google's Regional Sustainability Office for Asia-Pacific, Spencer Low, have been invited to discuss the expected course of the event





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Environment Technology Energy Partnerships Ecosperity Week Policy Makers And Investors Energy Use And Emissions Infrastructure Buildout And Supply Chains Nearly 40 Partners Tech Giants Like Google Leading Fund Manager Blackrock

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