MUIS offers 37 Haj 2027 packages from $13,864, up to 30% cheaper than 2026

Singapore's MUIS has appointed 10 authorised travel agents offering 37 Haj 2027 packages priced from $13,864 to $21,199, with applications closing Nov 30 and 900 places allocated.

Singapore pilgrims preparing for the Haj 2027 pilgrimage will have 37 approved travel packages to choose from, offered by 10 authorised travel agents, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore ( MUIS) announced on Nov 5.

This is up from nine agents and 25 approved packages in 2026, giving prospective pilgrims a wider range of options. Package prices range from $13,864 to $21,199, depending on room occupancy and itinerary length. Compared with 2026 prices of $14,190 to $29,895, this year's ceiling price is almost 30 per cent lower. The average package price for 2027 is $16,734 for quad occupancy, $17,231 for triple occupancy, and $18,094 for double occupancy.

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Lower Average Package Prices For 2027

This is down from an average of $19,154 for double occupancy in 2026. The 900 prospective pilgrims allocated places by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will begin receiving letters of offer from Nov 16. They will be notified through SMS and e-mail. The expanded lineup includes a new 18-day package alongside the existing 23-day, 25-day and 28-day options.

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MUIS said the shorter itinerary recognises that some pilgrims may have family, work or personal commitments that make an extended absence challenging. MUIS added that this offers greater flexibility for pilgrims to fulfil their religious obligation while balancing their personal responsibilities and circumstances, making haj more accessible to a wider segment of the community.

To secure their place, successful applicants must retrieve their letter of offer from the MyHajSG portal, purchase an approved haj package from an authorised travel agent, and complete all required procedures by Nov 30. Package prices include accommodation, essential on-ground Mashaer services and medical services in the Holy Lands provided by the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office (SPAO). Mashaer services cover tents, transport, meals, crowd management and safety provisions during the peak days in Arafah and Mina.

Exclusions Include Airfare And Medical Assistance

However, the package prices do not cover direct airfare on Saudia Airlines, which is typically around $3,300 for an economy-class ticket before taxes. They also exclude Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) coverage arranged by the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (AMTAS), which costs $295. Pilgrims are encouraged to consider additional travel insurance, especially for pre-existing medical conditions and other circumstances that may fall outside the scope of EMA coverage.

To keep package prices competitive and streamline logistics between Madinah, Mecca and Jeddah, MUIS and AMTAS have arranged for all Singapore pilgrims to stay in the same designated hotels across all package tiers. MUIS strongly cautioned applicants to steer clear of unauthorised operators or claims of guaranteed visas outside official channels. Haj packages and services for Singapore pilgrims under Singapore's official haj arrangements should only be purchased from MUIS-authorised travel agents.

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Members of the public should verify a travel agent's status through MUIS' official channels before making any payment or commitment. They should also be cautious of offers involving alternative visa arrangements or claims that a haj visa can be guaranteed outside Singapore's official haj arrangements. MUIS added that only a valid haj visa permits pilgrims to perform the haj, and that prospective pilgrims should comply with all visa and entry requirements stipulated by Saudi Arabia.

Official Visa Requirements And Scam Warnings

Members of the public are reminded that Government officials will never ask for anyone to disclose personal banking details or ask for transfers of monies. The haj is the major Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and represents the fifth pillar of Islam. Muslims must undertake the journey at least once if they are physically and financially able to. It is performed over about a week only once a year, during Zulhijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

It involves intense rituals such as walking around the Kaaba, running between hills and stoning pillars. The Kaaba is a cubic structure draped in black cloth situated at the centre of Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It serves as the qibla, or direction that Muslims face when performing solah, or prayer. Haj 2027 is expected to take place from May 14 to 19.

More information on the authorised travel agents and approved packages is available at go.gov.sg/haj2027.