New research by Morgan McKinley shows 53% of Singaporeans are uncomfortable discussing salaries. The report highlights how pay transparency impacts recruitment and retention.

A significant portion of the workforce remains hesitant to discuss financial compensation, according to recent findings released by recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley. While 53 percent of respondents in Singapore expressed discomfort discussing their salaries, this figure represents the lowest proportion across the seven markets surveyed.

Global Comparison of Salary Discomfort

Morgan McKinley reported that the local reluctance to share earnings data sits below the global average of 68 percent. Approximately 53 percent of candidates in Singapore stated they felt uneasy discussing their own earnings with colleagues, compared with 43 percent globally. These statistics are drawn from the Pay Transparency: Global Market Readiness Report, which indicates that salary discussions remain a sensitive topic for many professionals.

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Ken Ong on Building Pay Trust

Ken Ong, managing director of Morgan McKinley Singapore, emphasized that these findings present a strategic opportunity for employers to build understanding and confidence in transparent pay practices. He stated that organizations must go beyond merely publishing salary ranges by explaining how salaries are determined and how roles are benchmarked. Clearer pay structures and communication could strengthen employee trust and confidence in career progression.

Impact on Recruitment Strategies

The study suggests that withholding salary information can hinder recruitment efforts significantly. About 29 percent of jobseekers said they were extremely unlikely to apply for a role without a published salary range. Despite this consumer preference, 38 percent of employers continued to advertise vacancies without including this crucial information in their job postings.

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Consequences for Employee Retention

Greater visibility into compensation structures also affects retention metrics within the workforce. Globally, 71 percent of employees said they would be more likely to consider changing employers if competitors advertised higher salaries for comparable roles. This data underscores the importance of competitive and transparent compensation packages in retaining top talent.

Research Methodology and Sample Data

The research conducted in Q3 2026 involved 2,744 employees and 194 employers across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Canada, Ireland and the UK. The release did not disclose the specific Singapore sample size. The report found that only a minority of companies had recently assessed their compensation fairness, and some lacked defined processes for handling pay discrepancies.