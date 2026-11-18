Mossad chief Roman Gofman advocates for renewed military action against Iran during Washington talks, clashing with Trump admin's economic pressure strategy amid regional tensions.

Mossad chief Roman Gofman has actively urged Trump administration officials to approve joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran, according to two individuals with direct knowledge of the diplomatic meetings. These high-level discussions took place in Washington during the week of November 18, 2026, where Gofman shared Israeli intelligence assessments with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The advocacy for kinetic military action stands in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump's public stance from November 9, where he indicated a preference to hold off on further attacks following diplomatic mediation by Qatar.

Gofman Briefs US Officials on Intelligence

Roman Gofman provided detailed briefings to John Ratcliffe and other senior US intelligence and policy makers regarding Israel's specific concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme. One source indicated that the intelligence shared focused heavily on Tehran's ongoing nuclear activities, which remain a central point of contention in broader US-Iran diplomatic efforts. Gofman also traveled to Miami to meet with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for President Donald Trump, who serves as a key coordinator in negotiations concerning both the Iranian crisis and the conflict in Ukraine. This coordinated outreach suggests a unified Israeli effort to influence US policy direction during a critical window of decision-making.

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Netanyahu Faces Political Pressure to Escalate

Benjamin Netanyahu, currently serving as caretaker prime minister after an inconclusive election last month, is reportedly leveraging these military options to strengthen his weakening political position. Political rivals have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to prolong or escalate the conflict to divert attention from his fragile standing ahead of potential future elections, claims that his office denies. Concurrently, former Israeli minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu, joined Gofman in Washington to advocate for a renewed joint attack on Iranian targets. Sources indicate that Netanyahu believes the strategic opportunity for such an operation is rapidly narrowing before the end of the year.

White House Prefers Economic Warfare

A White House official stated that President Donald Trump views the current economic pressure campaign as sufficiently devastating to Iran, thereby removing the immediate necessity for major combat operations. The official emphasized that while the president retains all options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, the current strategy favors economic strangulation over military escalation. This position aligns with concerns from Gulf leaders, who have urged President Donald Trump against launching strikes due to fears that Tehran would retaliate by attacking neighboring Arab states in the Gulf region. The CIA declined to comment on the specific meetings between Roman Gofman and John Ratcliffe.

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Regional Tensions and Ceasefire Fragility

A fragile ceasefire that formally held since April remains under severe stress, with Iran and the United States exchanging fire in recent weeks. The United States recently bombed an Iranian island, while Iran launched attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, demonstrating the volatile nature of the current standoff. Israel's military assessment currently holds that Iran does not pose an imminent threat to Israeli territory, suggesting that immediate military action is not strictly necessary from a tactical standpoint. However, Israeli officials remain concerned that the United States might begin drawing down its substantial military deployment in the region before the year concludes, potentially reducing support for any Israeli operations.

Doubts on Military Efficacy and Collapse

Two European officials expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy of a renewed military offensive, noting that while Iran's economy is under significant pressure, there is no clear indication that the government is close to collapse. These officials questioned what tangible strategic gains the United States and Israel could achieve through additional strikes, given the complex regional dynamics. The resumption of large-scale hostilities would likely trigger a major escalation of the war that began on February 28, 2026, when a joint attack by Israel and the United States killed Iran's top leader. That initial conflict prompted Iranian retaliation against US-allied Gulf Arab states and has since become politically unpopular for President Donald Trump, who continues to alternate between threats of escalation and de-escalation.