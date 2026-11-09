Survey: Three in four Singapore parents say tuition is necessary despite wanting less academic pressure

A survey by EveryChild.SG found that 75 per cent of parents believe outside tuition is necessary, with a median spend of $600 a month per child, even as 72 per cent want less academic pressure on their children.

Three in four parents in Singapore believe tuition outside primary school is necessary for their children to do well, according to a new survey released on Nov 9.

Families spent a median sum of $600 a month per child on such extra classes. The findings were released by education advocacy group EveryChild. SG. Most parents, 72 per cent of them, said they wanted to put less academic pressure on their children but feared they would lose out in the Primary School Leaving Examination.

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Parents Support Optional PSLE

And 77 per cent said they would ease the pressure if their children were guaranteed a place in secondary school through a system that made the PSLE optional. The survey showed that most respondents had confidence in Singapore's education system but were concerned about academic competition and tuition costs. It was conducted by market research firm NielsenIQ mainly between January and February and polled 4,007 Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

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They comprised 2,002 parents aged 25 to 65 whose children are in, or had in the previous five years attended, a local primary school. Another 2,005 respondents were young adults aged 18 to 30 who had attended local primary schools. The survey was conducted mainly online and administered in English, Chinese and Malay. EveryChild.

SG, a non-profit advocacy group founded in 2023 by former civil servant Pooja Bhandari, has called for education reforms to support children's holistic development. Its past reports include a 2025 study on support for children with special educational needs. Bhandari said the sample broadly reflected national demographics by race, gender and housing type. Tuition spending varied across income groups.

Tuition Costs Vary By Income

Households earning $5,000 a month or less spent a median amount of $300 monthly per primary school child, while families earning $5,000 to $15,000 forked out $600. Those earning between $15,000 and $20,000 a month spent $1,000 per primary school child. A separate Institute of Policy Studies study released in September found that parents spent a median of $500 a month on tuition. Most respondents thought well of Singapore's primary schools.

Eight in 10 agreed that the primary education system was among the best compared with those in other developed countries. About 85 per cent also felt positively about the school environment, including whether pupils felt emotionally safe and respected by teachers. Said Bhandari: Singapore has built an education system that is widely admired for its academic achievements. The challenge now is to build on these strengths while addressing the pressures and inequalities that have emerged alongside them.

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Assistant Professor Kwan Jin Yao of the United States' University of Delaware said the findings reflect a familiar tension. While Singapore's education system prepares students well for further studies and employment, it also creates stress for families seeking the best opportunities for their children. Kwan, whose research focuses on youth development, poverty and inequality, was among the academics who reviewed the report.

Student Perspectives Needed On Stress

He said a key research gap is the lack of perspectives from current students, which could shed light on the sources of academic stress and how children perceive the PSLE. The survey found that 80 per cent of respondents believed a Through-Train system would make learning more enjoyable, and 79 per cent felt it would reduce examination pressure. The report noted that this suggests parents are open to structural change. EveryChild.

SG has previously proposed such a system, under which 80 per cent to 90 per cent of pupils would progress directly to an associated secondary school without taking the PSLE. Those seeking places in selective schools could still opt to sit the exam. About 66 per cent of respondents felt that classes are too large for teachers to give each child sufficient attention, while 73 per cent of parents believed large class sizes contributed to the need for tuition.

PSLE Scrapping May Not End Competition

Kwan described the PSLE as an imperfect but fairly useful sorting mechanism. Scrapping it may not end academic competition, he said. Pressure could then shift to Primary 1 registration, or subsequent national examinations, which could become even more high-stakes. Overall, there is a collective-action problem, when parents choose not to opt out if they worry that their children may be disadvantaged, he said.