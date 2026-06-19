Mother of 15-Year-Old Model Signs with Modelling Agency at 50

Sun Ting, a 50-year-old mother, was unexpectedly called into an audition room at a modelling agency in Singapore. She was accompanying her 15-year-old daughter, Anya, who was trying out for the agency. Sun Ting, a former model from China, had not modelled for several years and had switched careers. However, she was persuaded by the judges to give it another try.

Sun Ting , a 50-year-old mother, was unexpectedly called into an audition room at a modelling agency in Singapore . She was accompanying her 15-year-old daughter, Anya , who was trying out for the agency.

Sun Ting, a former model from China, had not modelled for several years and had switched careers. However, she was persuaded by the judges to give it another try. The agency, Basic Models Management, was looking for mature-looking models to keep up with the changing industry. They had been struggling to find suitable candidates and were hoping to book older women for their upcoming fashion shows in Europe and Hong Kong.

Sun Ting's experience, physique, and confidence made her a great fit for the agency. She was signed on the spot and will be representing Basic Models Management in Singapore. This is a great opportunity for Sun Ting to revive her modelling career and make a name for herself in the industry. The agency's head booker, Bonita Ma, was thrilled to have Sun Ting on board and believes that she will be a great asset to the agency.

Ma also hopes that Sun Ting's signing will pave the way for other mature-looking models to join the agency and represent Singapore on the global modelling market





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Sun Ting Modelling Agency Singapore Basic Models Management Anya Bonita Ma

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