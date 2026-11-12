Chilean Mother Reunites With Two Sons Stolen During Pinochet Dictatorship After 41 Years

Teresita de Jesus Padilla was reunited with her sons Tim Rolnick and Travis Murdoch in Santiago after they were trafficked to the US as infants during the dictatorship, ending a four-decade search made possible by DNA testing and NGO efforts.

Nearly forty-one years after her children were forcibly taken from her in Chile, Teresita de Jesus Padilla was reunited with two of her sons in the capital of Santiago on Wednesday.

The emotional reunion marks a significant victory for activists who have utilized DNA testing and meticulous document-hunting to uncover thousands of child thefts and irregular adoptions that occurred during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. Padilla, now 66, embraced her sons Tim Rolnick, 41, and Travis Murdoch, 37, at the offices of the Santiago-based non-governmental organization Nos Buscamos. She expressed her profound gratitude for the moment, stating, "God gave me back my children, whom I thought I had lost forever.

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" The brothers traveled from Maryland in the United States to participate in the reunion, which ended a long period of separation caused by the brutal policies of the late military regime. Travis Murdoch's twin brother, Chris, was unable to make the journey due to severe injuries sustained in a car accident in 2013, which left him physically unable to travel.

Their eldest brother, Alberto, who had remained with their mother in Chile, had previously led the search for his siblings but passed away before he could meet them. The family's story began when hospital workers allegedly took the children from Padilla while she was still in the hospital following their births. Padilla explained that her father died when she was just four years old, and her family has struggled with poverty ever since.

When she became pregnant, she viewed the hospital as a refuge that might help her find a better life for her babies, never expecting them to be violently taken away.

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"First they took Tim," Padilla recalled, squeezing the hand of the tall man seated next to her on a couch during the reunion. "He was just a tiny baby; they took him because I was completely on my own. And later, I had my twins - they took them, too.

DNA Testing Reveals Hidden Family Roots

" The brothers had grown up in the United States, knowing they were adopted but remaining unaware of the shadowy and traumatic history behind their origins. Rolnick's journey to discover his roots began in 2020 when he attempted to find out about his medical history using a MyHeritage DNA test. He explained that this initial search soon led to distant cousins and social organizations dedicated to investigating illegal separations reaching out to him.

"It all started when I was trying to find out about my medical history," he said. "And then it was like opening up Pandora's box. " Rolnick discovered that he had an entire family in Chile who had never stopped thinking of him, including two brothers living just a few hundred miles from his home.

He learned that four years after he was illegally taken, his twin brothers Chris and Travis suffered the same fate and were adopted by an American couple. Upon connecting with his siblings, Rolnick joked about his good fortune, saying, "I always wanted a brother, so I got three!

" Murdoch recalled the surreal moment when he first met his brother Rolnick, noting that they looked alike and clicked quickly. "Then we met and he looked just like me and I was, like, this is super weird, very surreal," he said. He added that hanging out with his brother now feels as if they have known each other their entire lives.

The reunions were facilitated by Nos Buscamos, an organization that is part of a broader effort by activists and relatives to reconnect families separated by Chile's adoption scandal. This scandal remains one of the most egregious human rights abuses during Pinochet's 17-year reign from 1973 to 1990. According to government figures, at least 3,095 people were killed or forcibly disappeared during the dictatorship, while tens of thousands more were tortured or jailed for political reasons.

Chile Child Trafficking Under Pinochet Dictatorship

The child-trafficking network operated alongside these other violations, targeting the most vulnerable women, particularly those from Chile's poorest regions. The network was composed of social workers, doctors, judges, and lawyers who arranged for children to be taken out of the country. In the 1970s, Chile became the third-largest exporter of children for illegal adoptions, ranking only behind China and South Korea. Authorities estimate that approximately 20,000 children were forcibly taken from their parents by the military government.

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The regime argued that forced international adoptions would help reduce child poverty among the poor populations. However, civil society organizations such as Nos Buscamos estimate that more than 50,000 Chilean families have been affected by these crimes. Constanza del Rio, the director of Nos Buscamos, told the Associated Press that they have not yet been able to identify the exact number of children taken out of Chile.

For Rolnick, meeting his biological mother after decades apart felt like pulling back the curtain on the truth.

"It felt almost like I've known Teresita my whole life. I just felt a connection," he said.

"It's definitely something I will remember for the rest of my life," he added. Murdoch said that Nos Buscamos helped the brothers process the reality of their situation and the history of their abduction.

Families Process Truth After Illegal Separation

"They sort of explained it all ... how this is all real and it's not fake," he said. "We were trafficked as babies," he confirmed, acknowledging the criminal nature of their removal from their mother. Padilla sat wedged between Rolnick and Murdoch on the couch, reflecting on her youth and vulnerability when she lost her children.

She expressed relief that they are finally able to share their first embrace in the Chilean capital, six years after the initial contact between the siblings.

"A lot of nerves, I think more nerves for her than for me," Murdoch noted about the emotional weight of the reunion. "I think for her it's nice to finally meet us and move on from all this. " The reunion highlights the ongoing work of NGOs and families to uncover the truth and provide closure for those separated by one of Chile's darkest chapters.

As the brothers share a close bond today, their story serves as a testament to the resilience of families and the power of modern genealogical research in healing historical wounds.