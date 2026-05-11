Mother's Day and Domestic Helper Stealing: Singapore's Online Discussions

This news text highlights the online discussions on Reddit about Mother's Day and domestic helper stealing in Singapore. A Singaporean man shares his conflicted feelings towards the occasion due to his childhood trauma, while another Redditor vents about her family's domestic helper who allegedly steals her belongings. In other news, a couple was killed in a Ferrari accident on Johor road, and a netizen shares a consistent pattern they noticed in a new company.

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man shares his complicated feelings towards Mother's Day , having experienced trauma in his childhood that led to a strained relationship with his mother.

He questions if others can relate and seeks advice on how to handle the occasion. Meanwhile, another Redditor vents about her family's domestic helper, who allegedly steals her belongings and prepares separate meals for herself. In other news, a couple was killed in a Ferrari accident on Johor road, and a netizen shares a consistent pattern they noticed in a new company





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Mother's Day Childhood Trauma Domestic Helper Stealing Ferrari Accident Consistent Pattern In A New Company

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