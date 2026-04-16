Motorcycle Collides With Pedestrian on Johor-Singapore Causeway

A serious accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred on the Johor-Singapore Causeway on Tuesday evening, causing traffic disruptions and raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The incident prompted a swift response from authorities and highlighted ongoing efforts to manage pedestrian movement in the busy cross-border area.

A pedestrian sustained severe injuries after being struck by a motorcycle on the bustling Johor-Singapore Causeway on the evening of Tuesday, April 14th. The incident, which took place at approximately 9:15 PM, occurred in the designated motorcycle lane on the Malaysian side of the international crossing, just beyond the border checkpoint leading to Bangunan Sultan Iskandar.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed the event through a Facebook post, acknowledging the traffic accident and its immediate impact on vehicular flow. Eyewitness accounts, as reported by Shin Min Daily News, describe the pedestrian, identified as a woman, as having been crossing the road when she was hit from behind. The force of the collision resulted in serious injuries. Online footage circulating after the event depicted a section of the Causeway cordoned off by traffic police, indicating the severity of the situation and the subsequent investigation. Further social media reports suggested that the victim was unresponsive to her husband's calls at the scene, underscoring the critical nature of her condition. The accident comes at a time when authorities have been actively addressing pedestrian movement along the Causeway. In the days preceding this incident, new traffic signs were installed on the Malaysian side, explicitly warning cross-border commuters against walking along the roadway. These warnings were intended to reinforce rules and enhance safety for those utilizing the busy passage. Similarly, closer to the Singaporean end of the Causeway, pedestrians are also met with signage prohibiting jaywalking. Despite these measures, the collision serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with pedestrian activity in such high-traffic, international transit zones, and highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring comprehensive safety for all individuals navigating the Causeway. The motorcycle lane involved in the accident was cleared and reopened to traffic by 9:34 PM, minimizing the duration of the immediate disruption





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Johor-Singapore Causeway Motorcycle Accident Pedestrian Safety Traffic Disruption Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

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