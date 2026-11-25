A 61-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident with a car along Choa Chu Kang Way on Nov 23, and a 42-year-old car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a car along Choa Chu Kang Way on Monday, Nov 23. The car driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The accident happened at about 6.05pm during the evening rush hour. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 6pm. The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died. Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read Andy Lau, 64, reflects on becoming a father at 51 and raising daughter Hanna

Photographs of the aftermath show the leftmost and rightmost lanes of the three-lane carriageway blocked off. At least two Traffic Police patrol motorcycles, an expressway patrol car, and a crime scene investigation vehicle were seen at the scene. The death adds to a series of recent fatal motorcycle accidents in Singapore. On Nov 14, a 31-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident in Jurong West.

Advertisement

Rising Motorcyclist Accidents and Fatalities

The police said his vehicle was believed to have skidded. Earlier, a 49-year-old off-duty SMRT bus captain died after an accident involving his motorcycle, a bus and a lorry on the BKE. According to the mid-year road traffic situation report, the total number of accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of 2026 increased by 4.3 per cent to 2,186, up from 2,096 cases in the first half of 2025.

The number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders also increased by 5.8 per cent to 2,470 in the first half of 2026, from 2,335 in the first half of 2025. Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first six months of this year. They also accounted for 45.9 per cent of all traffic fatalities in the first half of 2026.

Top Causes of Motorcycle Traffic Accidents

Police said the top three causes of these accidents were failure to keep a proper lookout, failure to have proper control, and failure to exercise due care when changing lanes. Despite a fall in the number of motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities to 28 in the first half of this year, they remained the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents. Overall road injuries climbed during the same period.

Injury-related accidents rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026. The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose year on year from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 in the first half of 2026.