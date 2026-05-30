Motorcyclist Helps Lost Elderly Deliveryman in Malaysia, Wins Hearts Online

A motorcyclist in Malaysia, vlogger Aiman Rukhie, went viral for selflessly guiding a lost elderly deliveryman to his destination, refusing payment and inspiring thousands with his kindness.

A heartwarming incident involving a motorcyclist and an elderly deliveryman has captured the attention of social media users in Malaysia , showcasing the kindness that can exist between strangers.

The motorcyclist, vlogger Aiman Rukhie, was riding through the streets of Kuala Lumpur when he encountered an elderly man who appeared lost while trying to make a delivery. The deliveryman approached Aiman and explained that he did not know how to use the navigation app Waze, which was essential for finding his destination.

Aiman initially attempted to guide him by showing him how to input the address into the app, but the elderly man, perhaps feeling overwhelmed by technology, asked if Aiman could personally lead him to the location. The deliveryman even offered to reimburse Aiman for the petrol used, handing over some banknotes as a gesture of goodwill. Without hesitation, Aiman agreed and, accompanied by another motorcyclist, set off with the elderly man following behind.

During the journey, Aiman jokingly expressed to his companion that he hoped the items being delivered were legal, reflecting the lighthearted nature of the encounter. Upon reaching the destination, Aiman shook hands with the elderly man and took the opportunity to return the money he had been given, emphasizing that his help was offered freely, without expectation of payment. The two exchanged friendly banter and pleasantries before parting ways.

The entire interaction was captured on video and posted to TikTok, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 1.8 million views and more than 2,000 comments at the time of reporting. Among the many responses, user Sabry Basiron commented, "See, this is proof. We can all respect each other regardless of race or religion and not make an issue out of it... We can live in peace and harmony.

Good job, brother.

" This comment alone garnered over 3,700 likes, highlighting the resonance of such acts of kindness in a multicultural society like Malaysia. Another user, im.8511, addressed those speculating about the amount of money involved, writing, "It's not about rejecting RM2 or RM3. It's about him being the kind of person who genuinely loves helping others and finds satisfaction in making things easier for others.

" The sentiment was perhaps best captured by user Ram. G, who stated, "His intention to help sincerely without expecting anything in return is important.

" This incident serves as a reminder that compassion can bridge gaps, whether generational, technological, or social, and that small gestures can have a profound impact. The story of Aiman and the elderly deliveryman continues to inspire others to lend a hand to those in need, fostering a sense of community and goodwill in an often busy and disconnected world.

It also underscores the importance of patience and empathy, especially when dealing with the elderly who may struggle with modern conveniences. As one commenter noted, the willingness to help without thought of reward is a rare and precious quality that should be celebrated. The TikTok video stands as a testament to the power of social media to spread positivity and highlight the best of human nature





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