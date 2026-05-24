Motorcyclist Hit by Lorry on Bukit Timah Expressway

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was critically injured after being hit by a lorry on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after being struck by a lorry along BKE on Saturday (May 23) afternoon, as shown in dashcam footage posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

The van veered across three lanes on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) to hit a car and motorcycle, causing the accident. It is unclear what caused the van's unusual manoeuvre, although the person who uploaded the footage mentioned the van's driver hit the brakes before the veering. The police confirmed that the accident involved a lorry, a car, and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to the footage, it was raining heavily at the time of the accident





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