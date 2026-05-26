Motorists to Pay Charges for Access to Genting Highlands

Under a new system announced by Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd, motorists will have to pay between RM3.30 and RM25 for access to the popular hill resort area.

Genting Malaysia Berhad previously said the charges were necessary due to steep and escalating costs of maintaining the road and its slopes, which were paid for by the firm since the 1960s.

Under the new system announced by Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd (LCSB) - the authorised operator for Jalan Genting Highlands - motorists will have to pay between RM3.30 and RM25 (between US$0.80 and US$6.30) for access to the popular hill resort area. Exemptions are made for those riding motorcycles as well as emergency vehicles at the two entrypoints: Genting Sempah and the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

Civil servants who work at government institutions on the hill and drive private vehicles are also exempt from the road fee. Vehicles under Classes 2, 3, 5 and 5 must also enter through the ‘Lorong Khas’ lanes or licence plate recognition.

Eligible permanent residents can opt for a rate 10 per cent lower than the standard road charge, or apply for a six-month season pass which entitles holders to unlimited entries into Genting Highlands through the Jalan Genting Highland, a privately owned 24km road owned by Genting Malaysia Berhad, provides access to popular tourist hotspots including Resorts World Genting and other hotel resorts not under Genting Malaysia’s properties. The fee structure was first announced on Nov 13 last year, when Genting Malaysia Berhad said it will soon charge vehicles entering the hill, though details were not provided then.

The company had said the charge was necessary due to steep and escalating costs of maintaining the road and its slopes, which it had paid for since the 1960s. In our view, tolls should not be applied to daily users such as local workers or residents, nor to those using the road for social purposes. If the charges are too high, the number of visitors may decline.

Other tourist destinations do not impose such fees, so these factors must be considered. He added that the charges should be called vehicle charges and not tolls, as they are levied on users of a private road, and should not be confused with 33 toll concessions currently operating on highways in the country





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Genting Malaysia Berhad Jalan Genting Highlands Motorists Charges Exemptions Civil Servants Vehicles Classes Rates Season Pass Toll Concessions

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