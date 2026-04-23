Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Premiere in Singapore in 2027

The award-winning stage production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Singapore's Marina Bay Sands in February 2027 as part of its first-ever world tour. Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the musical features a dynamic score and the beloved story of Christian and Satine.

The dazzling spectacle of Moulin Rouge ! The Musical is set to ignite Singapore 's stage in February 2027, marking the first-ever world tour for this critically acclaimed production.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the musical will transform the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands into the heart of 1899 Paris, bringing Baz Luhrmann's beloved 2001 film to vibrant life. This isn't simply a retelling of the cinematic classic; it's a complete reimagining for the stage, boasting an international cast and a groundbreaking musical score. What sets Moulin Rouge! The Musical apart is its innovative approach to music.

Rather than relying solely on familiar hits as a traditional jukebox musical, it’s more accurately described as a ‘mash-up musical’. Music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Justin Levine has masterfully woven together over 70 songs, remixing and reimagining them into a dynamic and contemporary pop score. This ambitious undertaking spans over 160 years of musical history, seamlessly blending classic compositions from Offenbach with modern anthems from artists like Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

The stage production honors the iconic songs from the original film while simultaneously expanding the musical landscape with exciting new additions. The story itself remains a poignant tale of love and sacrifice. It centers on Christian, a young, lovesick American writer, and Satine, the captivating star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Their passionate connection blossoms amidst the glittering decadence of Paris, but their love is threatened by the manipulative Harold Zidler, the nightclub’s owner, and the Duke of Monroth, a wealthy and powerful suitor determined to possess Satine. Christian, driven by his love for Satine and a desire to save the Moulin Rouge, embarks on a daring plan to stage a spectacular musical production that will capture hearts and change their destinies. The impact of Moulin Rouge!

The Musical extends far beyond its captivating performances. Since its world premiere in 2018, the show has enthralled over 12 million people globally, earning widespread critical acclaim and a plethora of prestigious awards. The production’s accolades include ten Tony Awards in 2021, including the coveted Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, and ten Outer Critics Circle Awards. This remarkable recognition underscores the show’s artistic excellence and its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Base Entertainment Asia is building anticipation for the Singapore premiere with a waitlist campaign, offering fans the opportunity to secure early access to tickets and potentially win exclusive rewards. The waitlist is open until May 3rd at 11:59 pm, and participants can look forward to chances to win prizes, including pairs of Gala Night tickets. Winners will be announced on the Base Entertainment Asia Instagram account (@baseasia) on April 26th and May 3rd.

Furthermore, one lucky ticket-buyer during the Priority Sale and Super Early Bird period will have the chance to win a pair of return air tickets to Paris, adding an extra layer of excitement to the ticket-buying process. This production promises to be a truly unforgettable theatrical experience, bringing the magic and romance of Moulin Rouge! to Southeast Asia for the very first time





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Moulin Rogue! The Musical is coming to Singapore for its first-ever world tourMusical lovers, here is one event you'll want to add to your calendars. Multi-award-winning stage show Moulin Rouge! will be coming to Singapore in February 2027 as part of its first-ever world tour, shared presenter Base Entertainment Asia in a press release on April 22.

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Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Premiere in Singapore in 2027The award-winning stage show Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Singapore's Marina Bay Sands in February 2027 as part of its first world tour. The production features a mash-up of over 70 songs spanning 160 years of music and tells the story of a love affair set in 1899 Paris.

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