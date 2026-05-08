Mount Dukono: A Popular Yet Risky Climbing Destination in North Maluku

Mount Dukono, known for its gentle trails and daily eruptions, is a favorite among climbers in North Maluku. A local tour guide shares insights on the volcano's accessibility, risks, and the importance of hiring a guide for a safer climb.

Mount Dukono , a prominent volcano in North Maluku , has become a favored destination among climbers due to its relatively gentle trails and accessibility. According to Rizaldy Surah, a 19-year-old tour guide from Ternate, the volcano is particularly popular because it is the easiest to climb in the region.

Located about two hours from Ternate, Mount Dukono attracts adventurers seeking a challenging yet manageable ascent. Surah shared that his last guided tour to the volcano was in January, leading a group of six Indonesian tourists. He emphasized that most mountains in Maluku are active, making Mount Dukono a unique but risky experience. The journey to the summit takes at least five hours from the starting point, eliminating the need for overnight camping.

Despite the volcano's daily eruptions, Surah noted that the eruptions in January were not particularly large, allowing for a safer climb. However, he stressed the importance of hiring a local guide due to the potential dangers. Local guides are well-versed in the typical timing of eruptions, which usually occur after 9am, and avoid leading climbers to the summit during these times to minimize risk. Surah himself has never reached the summit after 9am, deeming it too dangerous.

Additionally, local guides possess knowledge about the likely fall zones of ejected material and the distance it can be thrown, ensuring a safer climbing experience. Surah also mentioned that in recent months, the eruptions have been quite large, highlighting the volcano's heightened activity. Despite these risks, Mount Dukono remains a popular choice for climbers seeking an adventurous yet accessible volcanic ascent





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Mount Dukono Volcano Climbing North Maluku Tour Guide Adventure Travel

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