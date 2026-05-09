Mount Dukono Eruption: Singapore Authorities Aid Singaporeans Affected in Indonesia

Singapore and Indonesia work to help Singaporeans affected by the eruption of Mount Dukono volcano, with two Singaporeans reported among the fatalities during a hiking trip.

SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: Singapore authorities are working closely with Indonesia to aid Singaporeans affected by the eruption of Indonesia 's Mount Dukono volcano, after two Singaporeans were reported among the fatalities during a hiking trip on May 8.

Traditional Mount Dukono had already been closed to visitors since April 17 due to rising volcanic activity. The Indonesian police chief said three hikers died, including two foreigners believed to be Singaporeans and one Indonesian resident from Ternate. Nine Singaporeans were believed to be among the group. The MFA didn't confirm the exact number of Singaporeans involved.

Mount Dukono remains at level two on Indonesia's four-tier volcanic alert system, unlike Indonesia's more popular volcanoes. Travellers usually require several stages of transport from Jakarta, including flights, boat rides, and long road journeys, before even beginning the trek. The eruption may also resonate with Singaporeans interested in adventure travel and remote hiking destinations. As more Singaporeans seek experiences beyond mainstream tourism, volcanic alert warnings become crucial for safety.

Disaster-prone regions require close monitoring of local advisories and registering with the MFA when possible. Volcanic activity rarely provides second chances. The challenge of emergency response efforts can grow more complicated as current conditions worsen, making rescues more challenging in remote areas





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