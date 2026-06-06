Mountain Guide Found Alive on Mount Everest After 7-Day Ordeal

A 57-year-old mountain guide was found alive on Mount Everest after a 7-day ordeal. Dawa Sherpa was found crawling in the snowy slopes around the Khumbu Icefall and was subsequently flown to a Kathmandu hospital for treatment. His family was upset that the search had not begun earlier and filed a police case against his employer and a complaint at the Department of Tourism.

Dawa Sherpa , a 57-year-old mountain guide , was found crawling in the snowy slopes around the Khumbu Icefall, just above Everest base camp, a week after he went missing.

The incident occurred on June 4, 2026, and Sherpa was subsequently flown to a Kathmandu hospital for treatment. He was being treated for frostbite, dehydration, and problems in his thighs but was stable and recovering, according to HAMS Hospital. Sherpa's family was upset that the search had not begun earlier and filed a police case against Dawa's employer, the Kathmandu-based Himalayan Traverse company, and a complaint at the Department of Tourism.

The family claimed that if Sherpa had been a foreign climber, rescue efforts would have been prompt and organized, but as he was an old Nepali, the delay in rescue efforts was unacceptable. Sherpa recounted his ordeal from his hospital bed, stating that he had chewed ice to stay alive as he survived for days with almost no food or water. He fell behind after the oxygen ran out and couldn't walk.

He was left stranded in freezing temperatures near Everest's 'death zone', where oxygen levels are critically low. Sherpa managed to survive by chewing ice and walking day and night towards base camp until he finally encountered people almost a week later. His last location was a spot called Yellow Band above Camp 3, which is located at 7,200m. Base camp is at 5,300m.

Sherpa was last seen with British climber Chris Thrall and a Polish climber identified by local media as Mariusz Chmielewski. Thrall explained that he had to help the Polish climber down the mountain because he was in bad shape and had frostbite. It was not clear why the men were on the mountain when authorities had removed the ladders on the path on May 29.

Sherpa's family had already given up hope and they were on the second day of a funeral ritual, which lasts for several days. The team that spotted him was part of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, which lays the ladders and ropes on the route at the start of each climbing season and then removes the equipment and cleans up the site after climbers have left





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Mount Everest Dawa Sherpa Mountain Guide Rescue Efforts Frostbite Dehydration Oxygen Levels Death Zone Climbing Season Himalayan Traverse Company Department Of Tourism Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee

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