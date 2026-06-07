Mountbatten MP Addresses Removal of Pavement Artwork by Marcus Pang, Sparks Discussion on Public Art and Space

MP Gho Sze Kee intervened after artist Marcus Pang's chalk pavement art was whitewashed following a complaint. She seeks to balance artistic expression with public space regulations while engaging with stakeholders and inviting local artists to propose future works.

Mountbatten Member of Parliament Gho Sze Kee recently shared a video featuring a pavement art work by local artist Marcus Pang on her social media, describing it as a pleasant addition to the neighborhood.

The incident began when Pang, aged 24, posted on TikTok on June 5, explaining that he was interrupted while creating one of his chalk and power-wash artworks. A passerby had accused him of spraying chemicals onto the grass, leading to authorities being called. After the confrontation, Pang discovered that the pavement art had been whitewashed, effectively erasing his work.

Gho addressed the situation in a Facebook post on June 7, noting that many residents had contacted her with concerns about the removal. She explained that she first wanted to gather all facts by engaging with the relevant agencies such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT, and the police before making any public statements. Gho mentioned she had been familiar with Pang's artworks for some time and personally felt they enhanced the area.

She clarified that the pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station falls under SMRT's management, not the town council, and that SMRT staff carried out the removal. Additionally, Gho stated she had already asked the chairman of Mountbatten's arts interest group to contact Pang on Friday afternoon, aiming to facilitate dialogue. The MP used the incident to reflect on broader societal questions regarding the balance between artistic freedom and the regulations that govern shared public spaces.

She posed thought-provoking questions: "How much room should we allow for spontaneous beauty? How should we weigh between those who are delighted against those who are not?

" Emphasizing her support for budding artists, Gho invited residents with ideas for neighborhood art to reach out to her directly





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