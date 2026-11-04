Tampines MP Visits Crash Survivor Mira; Driver Faces Nine Charges in Fatal Accident

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng visited Mira, the sole survivor of the Oct 29 Tampines crash, who is seeking psychiatric treatment. Driver Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz faces nine charges after the accident killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng has visited Mira, the sole survivor of the fatal Tampines crash that killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife on Oct 29.

Mira did not suffer serious physical injuries but is seeking psychiatric treatment. In a Facebook post on Nov 3, Baey said he and grassroots leaders had visited Mira, whom he identified as the accident victim. He is also Minister of State for Transport and Mayor of North East District. Baey said the car Mira had been driving, which belonged to her father, was badly damaged and had to be scrapped.

Also read Muhammad Zulfiqar charged in fatal Tampines crash killing couple; repeat offender drove disqualified

Baey Visits Survivor and Grieving Families

This has affected her father's livelihood because he needs the vehicle to commute to Jurong Island for work. We discussed the help they needed, including legal advice and insurance claims, Baey said. Hopefully our referrals would accord them the necessary assistance soon, he added. Besides wishing Mira a smooth and speedy recovery, Baey said his thoughts were with the couple who were killed in the accident.

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He added that he had asked to meet with relevant agencies to discuss measures along Tampines Avenue 12 to prevent such accidents from happening. The accident happened at around 10.35pm on Oct 29 and involved a blue Audi that ploughed through a road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and Mira's car in Tampines Avenue 12. The driver and his passenger fled the scene.

The motorcyclist and his wife, who was riding pillion, were both 24 and expecting their second child. They were taken to hospital but later died. They were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30 and leave behind a six-year-old son. A gag order was issued on the identities of the victims because of their son.

Driver Faces Nine Charges in Tampines Crash

Police arrested the driver, Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30, and the 29-year-old woman he was with on Oct 31. Zulfiqar was handed nine charges, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, driving under disqualification, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance after an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a licence, and exhibiting a false licence plate.

He was not offered bail after the judge found he posed a flight risk. His case will be heard again on Nov 27. Court papers seen by The Straits Times on Nov 3 showed he had been convicted on two separate occasions of driving while under disqualification, in November 2021 and July 2025. Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death face up to eight years' jail.

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Using a deregistered vehicle carries a maximum two-year jail term and a $20,000 fine. There were 40 cases involving deregistered vehicles in 2022 and 39 in 2023. This jumped to 75 in 2024 and 245 in 2025. In the first five months of 2026, the Land Transport Authority investigated 122 cases.

Rise in Deregistered Vehicle Cases in Singapore

The police said using deregistered vehicles and driving while disqualified is reckless and irresponsible, and they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger other road users. Singapore's roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016. Baey's post received more than 2,400 likes and dozens of comments, with many netizens wishing Mira a speedy recovery.

An Instagram user who identified himself as a family member of Mira thanked Baey in a comment for visiting and checking on the family.