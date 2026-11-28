MPH Bookstores closes its flagship TRX outlet after two and a half years, with a new larger store set to open at Aeon Mall KL Midtown by the end of December. The move is part of a broader revamp of the retailer's Klang Valley network.

MPH Bookstores is officially closing its flagship outlet at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, November 28. This closure marks the end of a two-and-a-half-year chapter for the retailer at one of Malaysia's most prestigious shopping destinations. The Malaysian bookseller has announced that a new, strategically located bookstore will open at Aeon Mall KL Midtown by the end of December.

Strategic Revamp Of Retail Network

The departure from the high-profile TRX location is part of a broader corporate strategy to revamp MPH Bookstores' network across the Klang Valley and beyond. Martin Cross, the chief executive officer of MPH Bookstores, stated in a recent statement that the company is looking ahead with a clear purpose to strengthen its presence in the market. The goal is to reach more communities and create meaningful experiences that connect customers with books, ideas, and each other. This strategic pivot represents a significant shift in the retailer's physical footprint and customer engagement model.

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From TRX Flagship To Aeon Expansion

The TRX outlet, which officially launched on May 16, 2024, was billed as the largest bookstore in Malaysia at the time of its inception. Spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, the flagship store was designed to offer more than just traditional retail. It featured dedicated spaces for book launches, author meet-and-greet sessions, workshops, and masterclasses. This ambitious layout aimed to extend the appeal of the brand beyond standard book sales, creating a cultural hub within the mall. The new outlet at Aeon Mall KL Midtown is expected to follow a similar philosophy, emphasizing reading, learning, and creativity for future visitors.

Historical Context And Market Presence

The closure of the TRX store follows the earlier exit from a historic location in the city. MPH had previously operated a longstanding outlet at Mid Valley Megamall, which had served as a familiar destination for Kuala Lumpur book lovers since 1999. That specific store closed on January 31, 2024, just months before the TRX flagship opened. This rapid turnover in major retail spaces highlights the dynamic nature of the bookstore industry in the region. The bookseller is now consolidating its efforts to establish a stronger foothold in emerging commercial hubs while maintaining its reputation as a community-centric retailer.

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Executive Vision And Future Plans

Martin Cross emphasized that the company's purpose is unmistakeable as they continue to evolve their retail strategy. He noted that the focus remains on creating experiences that matter, ensuring that physical stores remain relevant in an increasingly digital world. The upcoming Aeon Mall KL Midtown outlet will serve as a testament to this vision. Although the bookseller has not disclosed the specific reason for closing the TRX flagship, the move is framed as a proactive step towards growth rather than a retreat. The company has thanked customers, members, publishing partners, and the wider reading community for their continued support of the TRX outlet.

What To Expect At The New Location

For consumers eager to visit the new location, details regarding the specific size and layout of the Aeon Mall KL Midtown store remain undisclosed at this time. MPH Bookstores has indicated that further information, including specific opening activities and promotional events, will be announced at a later date. The projected opening window remains firmly set for the end of December. Shoppers and literary enthusiasts in the Klang Valley should monitor official channels from MPH Bookstores for updates on grand opening schedules. This transition ensures that the brand continues to provide dedicated spaces for literature and community interaction in prime Kuala Lumpur locations.