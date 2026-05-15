MRT Network's Reliability Improves, Downtown Line Doubles Performance

The reliability of the MRT network saw its best performance in nearly 1.5 years in April as the performance of the Downtown Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority's monthly report on Friday (May 15). The report also tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.

The overall MRT network's mean kilometres between failures increased to 2,220,000 train-km in April from 1,740,000 train-km in March. The reliability of the MRT network saw its best performance in nearly 1.5 years in April as the performance of the Downtown Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority 's monthly report on Friday (May 15).

The reliability figures were published using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. The report also tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes





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MRT Downtown Line Reliability Performance Mean Kilometres Between Failures Land Transport Authority Monthly Report Thomson-East Coast Line Service Delivery Train Punctuality

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