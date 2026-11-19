Singapore's MRT network reliability dipped in October with a mean kilometres between failure of 3.14 million train-km, down 7% from September's record 3.38 million, while the Circle Line fell 23% to 1.97 million train-km. LTA reported that train punctuality improved to 99.63% and the LRT network reliability rose 30.7% to 813,000 car-km.

Singapore's MRT network reliability dipped in October, with the Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) falling 7 per cent to 3.14 million train-km from a record 3.38 million in September.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) released its monthly rail reliability report on Nov 19, showing the network still exceeded 2 million train-km for the seventh consecutive month and remained well above the 1 million train-km target. MKBF counts the average distance a train travels before a delay lasting more than five minutes, based on a 12-month moving average covering November 2025 to October 2026. It is the second time the network has surpassed 3 million train-km.

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Circle Line sees largest drop among mature lines

The Circle Line (CCL) recorded the largest drop among mature lines, falling 23 per cent from 2.57 million train-km in September to 1.97 million in October. CNA has asked LTA what caused the drop. Despite the decline, the CCL reported no service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October. Its train service delivery improved to 99.85 per cent from 99.79 per cent, while train punctuality remained unchanged at 99.31 per cent.

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The Downtown Line (DTL) was the only other mature line to see a decline, edging down 0.2 per cent from 4.19 million to 4.18 million train-km. The North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL) and North East Line (NEL) either maintained or improved their MKBF. The SBS Transit-run NEL remained the most reliable MRT line, improving slightly from 4.5 million to 4.51 million train-km. The EWL's MKBF was unchanged from September.

All five mature lines stayed above 1 million train-km. LTA attributed the sustained high performance to the dedication and commitment of transport workers and rail operators, as well as ongoing upgrading and maintenance works.

"Our high MKBF levels over the last seven months reflect their sustained effort and dedication to uplift reliability and improve their response to faults and incidents, as well as the constant upgrading and maintenance work on our rail systems," LTA said. The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) saw its MKBF fall 11.8 per cent to 439,000 train-km in October from 498,000 in September.

Thomson East Coast Line performance stabilisation expected

Its figures are excluded from the overall network report because the line is still undergoing construction and extension, and its performance has yet to stabilise. LTA said a newer rail line in its early stages tends to operate significantly lower mileage, especially since ridership remains relatively low and trains are not operated at typical frequencies. It expects performance to improve after the line is fully open by the end of 2026 and operations have stabilised.

The fifth and final stage of the TEL, comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, will open by then. Overall train punctuality improved to 99.63 per cent in October, up from 99.36 per cent in September. The EWL was the only mature line to record a decline, falling from 99.90 per cent to 99.65 per cent, while the CCL was unchanged.

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Train service delivery across the network rose to 99.96 per cent in October from 99.84 per cent the previous month. The EWL recorded a marginal decrease from 99.96 per cent to 99.95 per cent, while all other lines improved. There were no MRT service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October, compared with one in September.

LTA clarifies metrics for train reliability and punctuality

LTA noted that while MKBF is a simple and internationally recognised measure, it does not reflect the duration of each disruption or its actual impact on commuters. The train service delivery indicator measures actual distance travelled by trains versus scheduled distance, complementing MKBF by accounting for the extent of disruptions. Train punctuality measures the percentage of trips arriving at the end of a line or scheduled turnaround point within two minutes of schedule.

LTA said lower punctuality means train frequencies are less regular, which can cause longer wait times and crowdedness. The LRT network's reliability improved in October, with trains averaging 813,000 car-km between delays, up 30.7 per cent from 622,000 car-km previously. The Sengkang-Punggol LRT, run by SBS Transit, recorded 911,000 car-km, an improvement of 17.4 per cent from 776,000 car-km the month before.

Bukit Panjang LRT achieves highest reliability figure

The SMRT-run Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) jumped 50.6 per cent from 443,000 car-km to 667,000 car-km, which LTA said is the highest figure the line has achieved. BPLRT renewal works this year, set for completion by February next year, have significantly improved the system's reliability, LTA said.

"This has significantly improved the reliability of the system, and allowed us to deliver smoother and more reliable journeys for commuters. "