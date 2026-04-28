MRT Services on TEL and DTL to be Adjusted on Weekends for Expansion Works

Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be adjusted on weekends from May 22nd to September 5th to facilitate rail expansion works. Shuttle bus services will be provided to mitigate inconvenience to commuters.

Singapore's rail network will undergo service adjustment s on weekends for several months to facilitate crucial expansion works on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL).

These adjustments, designed to support the upcoming opening of TEL Stage 5 and the DTL extension, will impact commuters traveling on Fridays and Saturdays. The Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT Trains, and SBS Transit jointly announced these changes, emphasizing the necessity for extended engineering hours to conduct comprehensive systems integration tests. These tests are vital to ensure a smooth and safe launch of the new line segments, which are slated for completion in the second half of 2026.

The TEL adjustments will be in effect from May 22nd to July 4th, with services concluding at 11:30 PM on Fridays and commencing at 8:30 AM on Saturdays. Subsequently, from July 10th to September 5th, similar adjustments will be applied to the DTL, mirroring the Friday and Saturday schedule changes. To mitigate the inconvenience to passengers, three dedicated shuttle bus services will be deployed during the late Saturday morning openings.

These shuttle buses will strategically connect at key MRT interchanges – Bugis and Macpherson for the DTL, and other key interchanges for the TEL – allowing commuters to seamlessly transfer to alternative rail lines and continue their journeys. The authorities are proactively encouraging commuters to plan their travel in advance, utilizing resources such as the MyTransport. SG mobile application and the social media channels of LTA, SMRT, and SBS Transit for the most up-to-date information.

Staff will also be present at affected stations to provide assistance and guidance to passengers navigating the altered schedules. The expansion projects themselves represent significant additions to Singapore’s public transportation infrastructure. TEL Stage 5 will extend the line from Bayshore to Sungei Bedok, introducing two new stations and enhancing connectivity for residents in the eastern part of the island. Crucially, Sungei Bedok station will function as a vital interchange with the Downtown Line, further bolstering the network’s integrated capabilities.

The DTL extension will add two stations, ultimately connecting to Expo station, providing a more direct route for commuters traveling to and from the Changi area. The integration of these new segments requires rigorous testing to ensure seamless operation and compatibility with the existing rail infrastructure.

The comprehensive systems integration tests will involve running trains across the entire length of both lines – from Woodlands North to Sungei Bedok on the TEL, and from Bukit Panjang to Xilin on the DTL. These tests will also encompass the launch and withdrawal of trains from the new East Coast Integrated Depot, which will serve both lines.

The need for longer engineering hours stems from the complexity of these full test runs, which cannot be adequately accommodated within the standard nightly maintenance windows. Therefore, the weekend service adjustments are deemed essential to facilitate these critical tests without compromising the safety and reliability of the rail network. Commuters are reminded that alternative transportation options are available to minimize disruption.

In addition to the shuttle bus services, existing public bus routes and other MRT lines can be utilized to complete journeys. The authorities have emphasized their commitment to providing clear and accessible information to assist commuters in planning their travel. Station posters will be prominently displayed at affected stations, and staff will be readily available to offer guidance and support.

The LTA, SMRT Trains, and SBS Transit recognize the inconvenience caused by these service adjustments and appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation. The long-term benefits of these expansion projects – increased capacity, improved connectivity, and enhanced accessibility – are expected to significantly enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

The successful completion of TEL Stage 5 and the DTL extension will further solidify Singapore’s position as a leader in urban transportation and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient public transport system. The authorities are dedicated to delivering these improvements while minimizing disruption and ensuring the safety and reliability of the rail network throughout the construction and testing phases. Regular updates will be provided to keep the public informed of progress and any further adjustments that may be necessary





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MRT Thomson-East Coast Line Downtown Line Service Adjustment Rail Expansion

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