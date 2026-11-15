MRT Woman Spotted on Travelator After Pole Dancing Controversy

Singapore police investigate after woman previously seen dancing on MRT grab pole is filmed lying on a moving travelator, sparking safety and regulatory concerns.

A woman who previously became the center of online controversy for dancing around a vertical grab pole inside a Singapore MRT train has been spotted in a new video. The latest footage, shared by the Facebook page Singapore Uncensored, shows the same individual lying down on a moving travelator at a railway station.

This new incident has reignited public debate regarding appropriate conduct on Singapore's public transport network. While it remains unverified whether the person in the travelator video is definitively the same individual from the earlier MRT pole dancing clip, the timing has drawn immediate attention from netizens and authorities alike.

Also read Chinatown to get new cinema, while mall near MRT station may soon make way for hotel

The Core Safety and Regulatory Violations

The Rapid Transit Systems Regulations explicitly prohibit commuters from misusing escalators and travelators located on railway premises. These rules are designed to ensure the safety of all passengers and the integrity of the transit infrastructure. The regulations clearly state that these moving walkways must only be used for traveling from one end to the other.

Specifically, the regulations forbid sitting, lying down, or riding on the handrails of escalators and travelators. Furthermore, passengers are prohibited from traveling against the direction of the moving equipment. These strict rules are in place to prevent accidents that could occur if loose clothing, hair, or footwear gets caught in the machinery.

Advertisement

Public Reaction and Stakeholder Positions

The Facebook post featuring the travelator footage has elicited a polarized response from the Singaporean public. Some citizens have called for immediate police intervention, arguing that the behavior poses a genuine safety risk and disrupts the orderly flow of commuters. They point out that such actions can lead to serious injuries if a passenger falls or if their belongings snag in the moving parts.

Conversely, other netizens argue that the backlash against the woman is disproportionate. One commenter emphasized that as long as no one is harmed, inconvenienced, or public property damaged, individuals should be allowed to express themselves. This perspective advocates for a more tolerant society that appreciates different behaviors and does not take life too seriously.

Legal Consequences and Potential Penalties

Despite the differing opinions on social media, the legal framework in Singapore is clear regarding misconduct on public transport. Individuals found guilty of misusing an escalator or travelator under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations face a fine of up to SGD 500. This penalty is enforced to deter reckless behavior that could endanger public safety.

Additionally, the regulations prohibit passengers from causing a nuisance or annoyance to others while on trains or within railway premises. This clause provides a basis for enforcement even if a specific mechanical violation, like lying on a travelator, is not immediately cited. The emphasis is on maintaining a comfortable and safe environment for all commuters.

Advertisement

Police Involvement and Next Steps

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Police Force to inquire if they are aware of these incidents and whether any formal police reports have been lodged. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the woman in the travelator video is the same person involved in the MRT pole dancing incident. Authorities are likely to review the footage to assess if any laws were broken.

Meanwhile, a check of a TikTok account believed to belong to the woman revealed that her recent videos did not feature similar stunts. This suggests that the viral clips may have been isolated incidents. However, the potential for legal action remains if authorities decide to pursue charges based on the existing regulations. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between individual expression and public order in Singapore's strict transit environment.