Ms Hafizah Abu Receives Cost of Living Assistance to Support Four Daughters

Single mother Ms Hafizah Abu receives financial aid to support her four daughters in Bukit Batok West, easing the burden of rising living costs.

Single mother Ms Hafizah Abu has received government financial aid to support her four daughters in Bukit Batok West, easing the immediate burden of rising living costs on her low-income household. The assistance provides critical relief for the 44-year-old part-time bus attendant who earns only $300 a month while caring for children aged between five and 24 years old.

Making Difficult Choices to Feed Family

In early 2026, Ms Hafizah Abu faced the heart-wrenching decision to reduce the amount of milk given to her youngest child, Siti Afiyah Muhammad, who is five years old. The reduction was a necessary financial sacrifice to ensure she could meet the basic needs of her four daughters, all of whom live with her in a two-room rental flat.

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Siti Afiyah Muhammad asked her mother why the milk ration was so small, a question that deeply saddened Ms Hafizah Abu. To further cut expenses, she urged the kindergarten teacher to potty-train her daughter quickly to reduce the monthly cost of diapers. She often prioritized topping up the EZ-Link cards for her children over her own, sometimes walking to schools if she could not afford transit fare for herself.

Strategies for Stretching Monthly Income

Ms Hafizah Abu employs strict budgeting measures to manage her limited income, such as asking her mother to cook and freeze meals when cooking ingredients are unaffordable. When facing overdue bills, she attempts to pay partial amounts, such as $50 on a $100 electricity or water bill, to prevent service cuts and pay the remainder when extra funds become available.

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The government announcement of a second round of assistance aims to help citizens navigate the uncertain economic climate and rising costs amid the conflict in the Middle East. This support is part of a broader effort to alleviate financial pressure on households that are struggling to make ends meet in the current economic environment.

Impact of Financial Support on Daily Life

Ms Hafizah Abu received $495 through the Cost-of-Living Assistance program, a special payout designed to support low-income Muslim families. She also receives $700 in assistance from MUIS in the form of cash and fidyah vouchers, alongside financial aid from the Social Service Offices and the Ministry of Education.

The shock of receiving the payout message allowed her to purchase five to six tins of milk formula and fresh milk, supplies she estimates will last two months. This relief has enabled her to spend more quality time with her children, such as taking them to the bouncy castle at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang.

Hope for Children Future Prospects

Despite her current struggles, Ms Hafizah Abu holds onto the hope that her children will build a better future for themselves and break the cycle of poverty. She advises her daughters to secure good jobs and salaries, ensuring they do not have to endure the hardships she faces as a single parent.