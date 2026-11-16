MSC Cruises to Homeport MSC Orchestra in Singapore from Q4 2028 Under Three-Year STB Partnership

MSC Cruises will base MSC Orchestra in Singapore from late 2028 for eight- to 12-night Southeast Asia cruises, marking its first homeport deployment there under a three-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

MSC Cruises will base a ship in Singapore for the first time starting in the fourth quarter of 2028, with MSC Orchestra operating eight- to 12-night cruises across Southeast Asia during the 2028/29 winter season.

The European cruise company announced a three-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board on Monday, November 16. The deal marks MSC Cruises' first homeport deployment in Singapore. Under the arrangement, MSC Orchestra will sail from Singapore, with itineraries covering destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. Homeporting means the ship will use Singapore as a base, allowing passengers to embark on cruises here.

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MSC Orchestra Refurbishment Adds Premium Features

The move will also give international travellers the option of spending time in Singapore before or after their cruises. Exact ports of call, departure dates and ticket prices have yet to be announced. Bookings for MSC Orchestra's Singapore itineraries will open on December 14, 2026. Before arriving in Asia, MSC Orchestra will undergo a major refurbishment.

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Among the additions is MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line's premium ship-within-a-ship concept, which provides a separate area for guests seeking a more exclusive onboard experience. The refurbishment will also introduce Butcher's Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar, alongside improvements to the MSC Aurea Spa and upgraded fitness facilities. MSC Orchestra will join MSC Bellissima as MSC Cruises' second ship in Asia from winter 2028/29. MSC Bellissima already operates on a year-round East Asia deployment.

Together, the two vessels will significantly expand the line's capacity and offering in the region. After completing its Singapore-based winter sailings, MSC Orchestra will relocate to Japan, South Korea and Greater China. MSC Group's luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys will also operate its first cruises from Singapore in 2027. The decision to invest in Singapore aligns with robust growth trends in the Asia-Pacific cruise industry.

Asia Pacific Region Emerges As Fastest Growing Cruise Market

The region has emerged as the fastest-growing cruise market in the world. According to data from the Cruise Lines International Association, the region recorded a year-on-year growth of 19.6 percent, surpassing three million passengers in recent cycles. This surge in demand underscores the increasing popularity of cruise holidays among both international visitors and local residents. The Singapore Tourism Board emphasized that this partnership reinforces Singapore's position as a leading cruise hub in the region.

Jean Ng, STB's assistant chief executive for its experience development group, said the three-year commitment from MSC Cruises speaks to the strength of Singapore's cruise ecosystem. She added that the longer itineraries would provide Singaporeans and international visitors with more options to explore the region, while creating tourism opportunities for neighbouring destinations. Gianni Onorato, the chief executive officer of MSC Cruises, said the Singapore partnership was part of the company's plans to expand its presence in Asia.

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Strategic Partnership Bolsters MSC Cruises Asian Expansion

He noted that bringing MSC Orchestra to the region alongside MSC Bellissima strengthens their presence and reflects a commitment to becoming a leading choice for guests wanting to discover Asia by sea. The board highlighted that the new deployment responds directly to growing consumer demand for flexible and diverse cruise options. This strategic move aims to cater to both local and international travellers seeking premium maritime experiences. For neighbouring destinations, the arrival of MSC Orchestra creates new economic opportunities.

The longer sailing itineraries will allow international visitors and Singaporeans to explore a wider array of regional destinations. This will benefit local businesses through increased tourism spending. The Singapore Tourism Board indicated that this expansion will further strengthen Singapore's role as a regional gateway, facilitating higher volumes of cruise traffic and boosting cross-border tourism collaboration. The three-year commitment positions the city-state as a central hub for regional maritime tourism. It also deepens MSC Cruises' ties with the Singapore Tourism Board.