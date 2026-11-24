MSCI says it never told Indonesia it would avoid a downgrade and that its October 15 reclassification proposal remains in effect, following reports of talks between its CEO and President Prabowo Subianto.

MSCI on Nov 24 denied that it had assured the Indonesian government it would not downgrade the country's stock market, saying its October 15 proposal to reclassify Indonesia as a standalone market remains in effect.

The global index provider said there had been no change to its consultation process or the proposal announced on Oct 15. The clarification followed a Bloomberg report on Nov 23 that MSCI chief executive Henry Fernandez had indicated a willingness to consider alternatives to the proposed downgrade during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto earlier in November. MSCI did not specify which report it was referring to, but said the assertion that Fernandez had signalled openness to alternatives was incorrect.

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MSCI Denies Assurance To Indonesia

In a statement, the index provider said it was aware of a media report alleging that MSCI had informed the government of Indonesia that it does not intend to reclassify Indonesia in the MSCI Indexes to a Standalone Market. It said that assertion is incorrect. Prabowo and Fernandez had spoken for more than an hour in a conference call on Nov 10 arranged by billionaire American investor Ray Dalio, who has served as an informal adviser to the Indonesian government.

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Dalio and Rosan Roeslani, chief executive of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara, reportedly participated in the call. Fernandez reportedly indicated that the downgrade could be avoided and that MSCI would continue to guide Indonesian authorities on the reforms needed, while Prabowo committed to strengthening enforcement. MSCI did not confirm whether the meeting had taken place, saying it routinely engages investors, government officials and regulators as part of its consultations.

The index provider said it does not disclose the specific participants in its consultation meetings or the details of these discussions. It added that consultation meetings can also serve to identify changes, actions and evidence that are necessary to reverse the consultation proposal and avoid the undesirable outcome of a reclassification. MSCI stressed that its market classification decisions are made independently following its established methodology, consultation and governance processes.

Clarification Affects Billions In Funds

The consultation period remains open until April 30, 2027, with a decision on Indonesia's market classification expected on or before June 30. The clarification is significant because any downgrade to standalone status would eject Indonesian stocks from MSCI indexes tracked by billions of dollars in passive funds, potentially triggering sizeable outflows and dealing another blow to a market already under pressure.

On Oct 15, MSCI announced it was considering relegating Indonesia directly from emerging market to standalone market status, bypassing the intermediate frontier market classification. It cited concerns over opaque share ownership structures, suspected coordinated trading activity and insufficient evidence of effective regulatory enforcement. MSCI's shock warning in October was a wake-up call for Indonesia, as the index provider laid out plans to remove it from a suite of indexes tracked by funds.

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Market Losses Continue Since Warning

That was a change in tack from its previous threat of downgrade to frontier status. Indonesia's benchmark equity index was last trading 0.3 per cent higher on Tuesday, but remains nearly 10 per cent below levels prior to the MSCI warning last month. The index has lost more than 40 per cent since MSCI launched a review in late January and froze its indexes, citing concerns over ownership transparency and trading behaviour.

The clarification comes amid mounting pressure on Indonesia's financial markets, with its benchmark stock index having lost about 40 per cent of its value since the start of 2026 and the rupiah trading near record lows. Indonesian authorities have announced reforms to address MSCI's concerns, including stricter shareholder disclosure requirements and plans to gradually raise the minimum proportion of a listed company's shares available for public trading to 15 per cent.

Political Sensitivities Surround Downgrade

The proposed downgrade has also become politically sensitive in Indonesia, with Prabowo in October accusing MSCI of attempting to intimidate the country. Former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi separately alleged that Singapore's investment companies GIC and Temasek had exerted pressure on MSCI, claims that both companies denied.